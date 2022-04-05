UFC Heavyweight Looks Massive in Viral Workout Video

William Knight is staying at heavyweight and isn’t having a problem putting on some extra major muscle leading up to his next UFC bout.

Knight is a massive man with devastating knockout power and expect him to have even more strength next time he steps in the octagon. Knight posted a video bench pressing a whopping 495 pounds, promising he’s got some “hidden gems.”

“Me smashing 495lbs flat bench back to back with A one-minute break in-between,” Knight wrote. “My body weight was 230lbs also far from the developed version of myself today. More unseen footage of me yall never seen before I have plenty of hidden gems.”

Knight also posted a video squatting almost 600 pounds on his birthday.

“Today April 3rd I turned 34 years strong I said I would get 6 plates on each side I f—ing got 6 plates on each said WHAT I SAY ILL DO ILL DO TRUST ME with time I am and will be limitless,” he wrote. “I got 585lbs squat today and trust me it felt easy again Nightmare in full effect.”

Knight is massive but he’s only 5-foot-10, so fighting at heavyweight would put him at a major reach advantage against a lot of opponents.

Knight Missed Weight Bad Prior to Last Fight

Knight is set to fight Devin Clark at UFC 51 at heavyweight, which is an official bump up for the 34-year-old, who previously fought at light heavyweight in the UFC. Knight missed weight by 12 pounds prior to his last scrap — a short notice tilt against Maxim Grishin.

“I tried my best on short notice definitely not the kinda fighter I am and it definitely won’t happen again…. crazy I turn into the bad guy trying to save a fight on short notice,” Knight wrote on social media. “I’m happy the real snakes have shed their skin today ill remember this moving forward for sure…. God has blessed me with this as a lesson and I’ll definitely make sure I do better next time.”

The fight against Grishin took place at heavyweight and Knight suffered his second UFC loss, losing a three-round unanimous decision.

Knight previously fought at heavyweight during his time with the Cage Fury Fighting Championships promotion. He’s has opened as a slight underdog against Clark.

Heavyweight Picture Muddied With Francis Ngannou Injured

While Knight and Clark will put on a show when they meet up, neither are in the title picture at heavyweight — a division that will be an interesting watch over the next year.

Current champ Francis Ngannou had significant knee surgery after his last fight, going under the knife for ACL reconstruction and MCL repair. The timeline for his recovery is 9-10 months.

With Ngannou out of the picture for the meantime, the division could get very interesting, with the likes of Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic and Ciryl Gane — who Ngannou defeated for the title Janaury — likely competing for the interim title.

“It’s very possible [we crown an interim champion],” UFC president Dana White said at the UFC London post-fight press conference last month.