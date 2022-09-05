The Wolf Wants ‘Signature Nate Diaz’ Build-Up to UFC 279: ‘F**k the Money’

UFC star Nate Diaz received cautious words of encouragement ahead of his headlining match at UFC 279.

Coming off a defeat to Leon Edwards in Jun. 2021, Diaz will mark his return to action against rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev this Saturday, Sep. 10, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fan-favorite Stockton native goes into the bout without re-signing with the promotion in what could be his final showing under the UFC banner.

Diaz is renowned for entertaining the fans during the build-up to his fights. From throwing bottles at former two-division champion Conor McGregor to smoking cannabis, his appearances at promotional events generate excitement. While some are more inclined to play into the business side of things when it comes to marketing a fight, others do not share the same view.

“Borz” shared his thoughts on how he would deal with the signature Nate Diaz antics that could provoke him, suggesting his willingness for a potential altercation.

“Actually, when he speaks, I’ll be honest with you, I don’t understand so much. I don’t think the guy’s talking good English,” Chimaev said (ht MMA News). “He smokes too much, so that’s why his English is a bit different. My English is not perfect as well.

“We will see what happens. I’m gonna have some fun and sit there. If he wants to fight with his team, I’ll have like 20 guys with me. We’ll fight with him, all the teams… I would love if it happens, something crazy,” Chimaev added.

Chimaev Is Willing To Fight if Provoked

Diaz has a unique ability to throw his opponent off their games with his brash personality and unapologetic mindset. As much as that endears him to the fans, Chimaev is ready to throw down before taking to the octagon at UFC 279, if needed.

“If they wanna fight before (Saturday), f**k the money brother, I’m gonna fight with them. I love to fight. It’s what I love, my work is to fight. I’ve been born for war. I’m, inside, a warrior… when the fights come, you don’t care about money; just fight. We will see what happens.”

Diaz, a grizzled veteran of the sport, has spent nearly two decades competing, having started his professional career in 2004. Chimaev joked that Diaz and his team are now past their primes whereas his team is on the way up.

“One thing as well, his team is old, brother. My team is fresh. His team always handicapped, brother,” Chimaev said whilst laughing.

Diaz Launched His Own Promotion ‘Real Fight Inc.’

Diaz announced he would open his own fight promotion organization, Real Fight Inc. The unexpected move comes just days before his clash with Chimaev, indicating an imminent departure from the UFC.

The company shared the details of Diaz’s upcoming venture in a statement issued on Sunday.

“Nathan Diaz will be applying for his promoter’s license in the coming weeks to form Real Fight, Inc., a new promotion that will focus on promoting combat sports shows, specifically boxing, MMA and BJJ,” the statement read. “The new venture has no bearing on his status as a fighter, where he will continue to be very active. Real Fight, Inc. is his expansion into the business side of the sport where he has been a fixture for close to 20 years.

“The promotion will look attract fighters from around the world, whether it be up and coming prospects or household names who fit the brand of ‘Real Ninjas. Real Fighters. Real S—t.’”