UFC Strawweight Queen Zhang Weili Calls for Superfight With Champion

Current UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili wants to battle flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko in a women’s MMA superfight.

Zhang became the division’s newest two-time champion last month at UFC 281 when she dethroned Carla Esparza at Madison Square Garden in New York City. “Magnum” needed less than two rounds to assert her dominance, stopping Esparza with a rear-naked choke.

Now that Zhang is back on top of the 115-pound division, she’s looking ahead to big fights. And possibly the most notable match she could compete in is against the longtime 125-pound champion. The Chinese fighter shared her interest in the fight via a translator when speaking with Ariel Helwani on MMA Fighting’s “The MMA Hour” this Monday.

“Yes. It’s a must, for sure,” Zhang said. “No question.”

“I thought about this a couple of years back,” Magnum said. “Eventually we will run into each other in the Octagon because the weight divisions are so close.

“I don’t know for sure if I’ll take the belt away from her, but one thing I can guarantee is it’s going to be a banger if me and the champ get in the Octagon. It will be a great performance, regardless of the outcome.”

Zhang Hopes to Become a Bonafide 125-Pounder at Some Point in Her Career

Just because Zhang is a two-time strawweight champion doesn’t mean there are no challenges for her at strawweight. For example, Rose Namajunas is 2-0 against Zhang, and the promotion may decide to pair the two up next for a trilogy match. However, if Magnum exacts revenge over “Thug Rose,” and continues to take out the division’s elite, a move to 125 pounds would likely be inevitable.

“Maybe see what the UFC says and then it’s up in the air,” Zhang said. “I hope I fight at 125 pounds. I want to put on a great performance at 125, I don’t want to go in just to be at 125.”

As a 23-3 professional fighter, Zhang is on a two-fight win streak which was preceded by a two-fight losing streak courtesy of Namajunas. Out of her 23 victories, only four of Magnum’s wins have come by decision. She has earned 11 KO/TKO’s and eight submissions.

Zhang Praised Shevchenko as a ‘Great Martial Artist,’ Wants to Share ‘Female Fighting Spirit’ Inside Octagon With Her

Zhang had nothing but praise for her fellow champion, Shevchenko.

“Also, because she’s such a great martial artist, I’m willing to step into the Octagon with her to learn from her, to share the female fighting spirit in there because she’s one of the best in the world,” Zhang said. “My opponent adjusts myself. My opponent is still myself. It’s not the person I’m facing, but rather the person I am.”

Shevchenko boasts a professional mixed martial arts record of 23-3, the same as Zhang, which includes eight wins via KO/TKO, seven by submission and eight by decision. “Bullet” has ruled the flyweight weight class since 2018 and has notched seven consecutive title defenses, the most in UFC history.

Her last defense came at UFC 275 in June when she took on arguably the toughest test of her title reign in Taila Santos. They fought for all five rounds and Shevchenko was awarded a split decision.