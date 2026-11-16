Zhang Weili Gets Positive UFC Return Update From Dana White

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili received a positive update on her return to the Octagon from UFC president Dana White.

Zhang has not fought since a unanimous-decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 322 in November 2025, in a failed attempt at becoming a rare two-division UFC champion.

Now, a year later, it looks like Zhang is finally ready to get back into the Octagon after taking some time off.

Dana White Provided Positive Update on Zhang Weili

Speaking to the media after UFC 334, White provided a positive update on Zhang’s return to the Octagon after a year away.

“Yeah, she was taking some time off. We love her, and as soon as she’s ready to get back, we’ll get her in a fight,” White said, though he did not provide any specifics about a potential date or opponent for Zhang’s return to the Octagon.

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Who Will Zhang Weili Fight in Her UFC Return?

The fight that most fans want to see is a matchup between current UFC women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern and Zhang, a fight that was rumored to take place earlier this year before the UFC matched up Dern against Gillian Robertson in her first title defense at UFC 330 instead, a fight that Dern won via lopsided unanimous decision.

While most fans would still love to see a fight between Dern and Zhang, there have been rumors out there recently that Dern’s next title defense will come against knockout artist Denise Gomes, and there’s also Tatiana Suarez who is out there waiting for a title shot. So, we’ll have to see what’s next for Zhang, but she may not get an immediate title shot in return to the Octagon, even though many believe that she deserves the chance to fight for gold in her UFC comeback.

Although Zhang is 37 years old, she is an incredible athlete, and she is still in incredible shape for her age, so she should perform very well whenever she does step back into the Octagon, though we still have no idea who she will fight or what card she could fight on.