USA World Cup Standings: What Happens If USMNT Lose, Tie or Win vs. Paraguay?

The United States want to start the World Cup with some momentum, and the USMNT’s standings will depend on how things play out against Paraguay. Here’s a quick overview of the three different potential scenarios for the United States and Paraguay depending on the result.

The United States will not be eliminated with a loss versus Paraguay as all teams are guaranteed to play three games in the Group Stage of the World Cup. A loss in the first match will not eliminate the United States or Paraguay but would be less than ideal.

The USMNT would come out of the first game with no points. No bueno.

Additionally, a tie would give both the United States and Paraguay one point in Group D. The most ideal outcome is a USMNT win which would give the United States three points, and Team USA at least a share of first place heading into the team’s second match against Australia.

Here’s what you need to know about the different World Cup standings scenarios for the United States.

How Can the United States Advance to the Next Round of the World Cup?

If the United States finish as one of the top two teams in Group D, the USMNT will automatically advance to the next round. There is still a parachute scenario available even if the United States finish third.

The top eight third-place teams across all groups will advance to the Round of 32. To think of it another way, only 16 teams will be eliminated from the World Cup following the Group Stage (first three games).

How Many World Cup Teams Advance to the Next Round?

The goal for the United States is to get as many total points as possible in their World Cup games against Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye. This marks the first time the World Cup format has expanded from 32 teams to 48 squads.

Instead of the Round of 16 starting after the Group Stage, there will now be a Round of 32. This will feature the top two teams in all 12 groups plus the top eight third-place squads.

Once the Round of 32 starts, there are no more ties. At this point, a loss will eliminate teams from the FIFA tournament.

If teams are tied after regulation, the game will head into extra time. There will be penalty kicks to determine who advances if the match is still tied following the two extra time periods.

What Is the Goal for the United States Heading Into the World Cup?

Obviously, Americans like cheering for a winner and nothing would be more satisfying than winning the World Cup on home soil. Yet, the odds say the United States is a long shot to hoist the trophy.

Heading into the World Cup, the United States had +5500 odds to win the FIFA tournament, per FanDuel. For context, Spain and France are co-favorites at +460.

Potential success for the United States has been widely debated but a run to the quarterfinals would be an impressive feat for the USMNT. This would make the United States one of the final eight teams remaining in the FIFA tournament.