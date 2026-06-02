Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama Meets His Kryptonite in NBA Finals

The New York Knicks may have one of the NBA’s premier wing defenders. Still, ESPN analysts Tim Legler and Richard Jefferson believe even that might not be enough against Victor Wembanyama.

Speaking during ESPN’s NBA Finals media conference call attended by Heavy Sports, both analysts identified Knicks forward OG Anunoby as New York’s best option for defending the San Antonio Spurs superstar. At the same time, they acknowledged the enormous challenge of containing a player who has dominated throughout the playoffs and helped lead the Spurs back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.

The Finals begin Wednesday night on ABC, with Wembanyama looking to cap another historic season by delivering San Antonio its sixth championship in franchise history.

ESPN Analysts Point to OG Anunoby as Knicks’ Top Wembanyama Defender

Legler said Anunoby possesses the rare combination of physical traits needed to have a chance against Wembanyama.

“I look at Wemby all year, just the evolution of his career, and I look at, if you could have a physical profile that you would go into a lab and create and say this is sort of the physical profile you need to have a chance against him, it probably would look a lot like OG Anunoby,” Legler said.

The ESPN analyst highlighted Anunoby’s length, lateral quickness and strength as critical qualities when facing the 7-foot-5 Spurs star.

“He is the guy they would want to have on him,” Legler added. “I think they’ve got about as good a defender as you can for this type of matchup responsibility.”

Legler also noted the difficulty of the assignment because Anunoby is not just a defensive specialist. The Knicks rely heavily on his offense, making his two-way workload even more significant during the Finals.

Richard Jefferson Says There Is No Stopping Victor Wembanyama

Jefferson agreed with Legler’s assessment but cautioned against expecting any defender to completely neutralize Wembanyama.

“There is no stopping players in the NBA,” Jefferson said.

The former NBA champion referenced Kobe Bryant’s praise of Tony Allen as the toughest defender he ever faced despite still posting elite scoring numbers against him.

“While OG is a perfect player, in my opinion, to guard Wemby, the size, the consistency, the competitiveness in which he brings, he’s still giving up a foot,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson added that Anunoby enters the series with additional motivation after feeling he deserved First Team All-Defensive honors this season.

Wembanyama Has Been Nearly Unstoppable Throughout Spurs’ Playoff Run

The reason the Knicks are searching for answers begins with Wembanyama’s remarkable postseason production.

The Spurs superstar owns career playoff averages of 23.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51% from the field and 37% from three-point range.

During San Antonio’s run to the 2026 NBA Finals, Wembanyama elevated his game even further. He averaged 27.3 points and 10.9 rebounds per game in the Western Conference Finals against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, helping the Spurs overcome a 3-2 series deficit and advance to the championship round.

Whether operating in the post, attacking off the dribble or stretching defenses beyond the arc, Wembanyama has consistently forced opponents to rethink traditional defensive strategies.

That is what makes Anunoby’s assignment one of the most important storylines entering the Finals.

Statistics Support Anunoby’s Defensive Reputation

While Wembanyama has dominated most opponents, Anunoby’s track record against him stands out.

According to basketball analyst Caitlin Cooper, Anunoby has limited Wembanyama more effectively than any other defender who has logged at least 100 half-court matchups against him since he entered the league.

“Since Wemby was drafted, there are 20 players who have defended him for at least 100 half-court matchups,” Cooper wrote on X. “The player who he has tallied the fewest player points per 100 matchups against as his primary assignment is O.G. Anunoby.”

The statistic helps explain why Legler and Jefferson immediately pointed to the Knicks forward when discussing New York’s defensive game plan.

Knicks Forward Brings Elite Two-Way Play Into Finals

Anunoby enters the Finals in outstanding form.

The 28-year-old ranks second on the Knicks in scoring during the postseason at 19.7 points per game while averaging 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals. He is shooting 57.7% from the field and 48.3% from three-point range while posting a 72.4% true-shooting percentage.

At 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Anunoby has spent the playoffs defending stars across multiple positions, helping hold opposing players below their normal shooting percentages.

For the Spurs, however, the bigger takeaway from ESPN’s analysis may be what both commentators ultimately agreed upon.

Even if Anunoby represents the NBA’s best available answer for Wembanyama, there may not be a true solution.

The Knicks can only hope to make the Spurs superstar work harder than anyone else has. Whether that is enough could determine who lifts the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of the NBA Finals.