Vikings’ Kyler Murray Put on Notice Just Before 2026 Season Opener

The start of a new NFL season typically has a vast majority of the league optimistic for a great upcoming fall. That’s the case with the Minnesota Vikings in large part because of the potential of what free agent quarterback Kyler Murray could do in Kevin O’Connell’s offense.

But if Murray doesn’t reach that potential, what will the future hold for him? On Friday, that uncertainty led to CBS Sports’ Joel Corry offering a tough reality for Murray.

Corry placed the Vikings new starting quarterback on a list of signal-callers at the crossroads of a make-or-break entering the 2026 campaign.

“Murray was effectively benched for Jacoby Brissett, a journeyman backup quarterback, prior to going on injured reserve in Week 10 with the right foot sprain suffered five games into the 2025 season. Arizona’s offense operated more efficiently last season with Brissett at the helm,” wrote Corry.

“Murray won a preseason quarterback competition with 2024 10th overall pick J.J. McCarthy. The Vikings narrowly missed the playoffs last season with a 9-8 record despite subpar quarterback play from McCarthy. Murray will be sitting in the driver’s seat if he proves to be a major upgrade over McCarthy because the contract he signed with the Vikings precludes him from being designated as a franchise or transition player next offseason.”

Vikings’ Kyler Murray Facing Make-or-Break Campaign?

Getty CBS Sports put Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray on notice before Week 1.

Murray signed for league minimum to join the Vikings this offseason. The quarterback could afford to do that because the Arizona Cardinals are still paying him $36.8 million.

While Murray is a bargain this season, he won’t have the same luxurious contract from the Cardinals in 2027. So, he has to earn his next payday during 2026.

Not to mention, he might have to earn the right to continue starting. At least that’s how Corry appears to see it. Corry saw Murray not playing after Week 5 last season as a benching despite his injury.

Murray is an electrifying, exciting player. But he is just 38-48-1 as a starter. He also has averaged only 6.6 yards per pass over the last four seasons combined since his most recent Pro Bowl appearance.

The hope is Murray will be much better with a more competent organization and in O’Connell’s system. But if he isn’t, he could be one-and-done in Minnesota.

Murray Set for Minnesota Debut vs. Green Bay Packers

Getty Quarterback Kyler Murray will be making his Minnesota Vikings debut Sunday.

Murray will face a difficult test immediately in his Vikings debut. The team will welcome the Green Bay Packers to town for the season opener.

The Packers have struggled at US Bank Stadium in recent years. Green Bay’s defense also won’t feature edge rusher Micah Parsons, which is a significant advantage for Murray.

But Green Bay was a playoff team a year ago. Pundits expect that to be the case again this season. Facing the Packers is a difficult test.

Then again, beating the Packers would be a significant first win for Murray in Minnesota

It could set the tone for the entire 2026 campaign. If one believes the year to be a make-or-break situation for Murray, then the game is an even bigger deal to getting off to a strong start.