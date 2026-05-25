Warriors to Pursue $172 Million Star Free Agent Duo to Join Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors will scour the free agency market for roster reinforcements in what could be a crucial offseason.

One position they will look to add pieces to is the backcourt as they aim to give Stephen Curry the needed help in the offense.

According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, a pair of Chicago Bulls guards is on the table for the Warriors.

“Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton are two early names league sources have described as key Warriors targets as unrestricted free agents this summer utilizing the mid-level exception,” Siegel wrote. “The Dubs intend to add an impactful guard who can play on or off the ball alongside Steph Curry.”

The Warriors are aiming to stay competitive in the Western Conference and need all the scoring punch they can get aside from Curry.

The Warriors don’t have the luxury to pursue salary-demanding pieces due to their cap situation, making the mid-level exception a practical tool for targeted additions.

Celtics, Anfernee Simons Potential Fit

Simons is an intriguing option for Golden State. At 26, he is still in his prime years young and provides a scoring option as a guard with experience.

Simons was on a serious trajectory for the Portland Trail Blazers as one of the standout guards in the league. He averaged 21.1 points per game in the 2022-24 season and a career-high 22.6 points per game the following year.

At 6-foot-3, Simons was a reliable scorer in a rebuilding squad and the Boston Celtics felt they could benefit from that. However, after moving to the Celtics, a bench role saw his scoring dip before he was traded to the Bulls.

In Chicago, he played only six games before being shut down for the season due to injury.

Simons is in the last year of a four-year deal he signed with Portland in 2022. He will hit free agency this summer and his $100 million contract makes him a realistic target for teams with mid-level resources.

Collin Sexton as a Potential Fit

Sexton is another guard the Warriors can get on the free agency market. He is also in the last year of a four-year, $72 million contract with the Utah Jazz in 2022 via sign-and-trade. It makes him a relatively cheaper option than Simons.

Sexton had a fantastic scoring run in his earlier years with the Cleveland Cavaliers. For the Jazz, he kept the scoring down, but he was efficient. In 2024-25, he averaged 18.4 points per game on efficient .480/.406/.865 shooting splits.

This season, Sexton was first with the Charlotte Hornets before joining the Bulls. Reduced mainly to a bench role, he hasn’t found that scoring form he had in Cleveland and Utah.

A 6-foot-3, Sexton just like Simons doesn’t give the Warriors a big lineup but his scoring and secondary creation can help the backcourt. A team-friendly deal via the MLE could be beneficial for the Warriors and could be a steal if it turns out well.

Defensively, Sexton and Simons aren’t in the elite tier. They aren’t great rebounders as well but the Warriors system has thrived on motion and not rim battling. These two options will help their pursuit of a big-name superstar as they don’t command max salaries.