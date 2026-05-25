Warriors Proposed Trade Lands $193 Million Former MVP Next to Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly positioned to pursue a high-impact star this offseason to continue their win-now window alongside Stephen Curry.

The Warriors will have the No. 11 pick at the 2026 NBA draft and that has given the franchise a bit of an appeal in the trade market. They might look to leverage that deal if it means getting the stars they feel will make them competitive.

Various names have been linked and, according to USA Today’s Marcus D. Smith, one of such players Golden State should aim to get is Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

“The Warriors need an inside presence, especially if they don’t bring back Kristaps Porzingis,” Smith wrote. “Joel Embiid seems to be a name that people want to see in the Bay Area.”

No deal is imminent as the Sixers have not indicated a desire to part ways with Embiid. However, Embiid could be a high-risk, high-reward addition for the Warriors.

If the front office seeks out a deal, a move to the Bay Area may not be out of the question.

Embiid Emerges as a Speculative Fit for Warriors

After years of being average in the Embiid era, the Sixers may be willing to enter a new era without him. The franchise has not advanced past the second round of the playoffs during his tenure despite multiple strong regular seasons.

Not for the lack of trying as Embiid remains one of the best centers in the league. He is a former MVP and always makes Philadelphia more competitive when he is on the floor.

According to Former NBA player Jeff Teague, the Warriors need a player like Embiid and there may be a working framework for a deal with the Sixers.

“I think they might get Embiid,” Teague said on his Club 520 podcast. “I can see them getting Embiid… This is just me thinking out loud. They’re going to trade Draymond [Green] and someone else and go for Embiid. I think so. I’m thinking you gotta make a splash.

“You can’t get Giannis [Antetokounmpo], you can’t get Kawhi [Leonard],” Teague added. “You gotta get somebody that’s effective for Steph. The only most available person is Embiid.”

Embiid, 32, is under contract until the 2028-29 season and the Warriors don’t have that kind of cap space. Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green already command huge salaries.

Green could be an asset to sweeten the deal but the Warriors will still have to add that No. 11 pick and additional future picks to help Philadelphia rebuild around Tyrese Maxey

Embiid is a dominant force around the rim that could easily complement Curry’s gravity and spacing.

The Warriors could also do without being heavily reliant on their star point guard. They thought they had that with Butler, but an ACL injury has kept him out since January, and he will likely be out for the first half of next season.

Curry suffered his own fair share of injuries this season and an extended absence from January to April saw Golden State slip into mediocre levels.

The Injury Concerns That Could Complicate Any Deal

The downside of this trade and why it is risky is Embiid’s health issues. He has had his fair share over the years and availability concerns are one of the reasons the Warriors are looking for a superstar in the first place.

Embiid has not played more than 68 games in a regular season during his career, with his highest totals coming in at 68 and 66 games in 2022 and 2023. In the last three seasons, he has failed to reach 40 games.

The big problem with Embiid is that his injuries aren’t always tied to one thing. He has battled with knee, ankle, foot, muscle and abdominal issues.

If Golden State is willing to overlook the injuries and look at the bigger picture, one that the center turned around the first round series against the Boston Celtics in the Sixers favor, it can be open to trade for him.





