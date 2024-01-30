Commanders Must Change Head Coach Plans After Ben Johnson Update

Ben Johnson won’t be the next head coach of the Washington Commanders, after the 37-year-old opted to remain offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. Johnson had long been considered the top choice to take over in Washington, although not everybody was convinced he was a lock for the job.

Johnson staying put with the Lions was reported by Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post on Tuesday, January 30.

Lions OC Ben Johnson has decided to stay in Detroit, a source confirmed. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 30, 2024

Jhabvala’s update soon gained more context when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Johnson’s “asking price spooked some teams.”

Ben Johnson was not the head-coaching lock that people thought and his asking price spooked some teams, per sources. https://t.co/cFl2FPBtcY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2024

Johnson’s decision means the Commanders may have to pivot in their search for a replacement for Ron Rivera. Fortunately, there are other excellent candidates, including Johnson’s counterpart, Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

The latter is just one of many defensive-minded candidates who should come into focus for the Commanders.

Ben Johnson’s Out, But Commanders ‘Eager to Meet’ Aaron Glenn

Like Johnson, Glenn was scheduled for an in-person interview with the Commanders. Fortunately, “the Commanders leadership team remains eager to meet with the respected Glenn,” according to Schefter.

Commanders officials were en route to Detroit for a meeting with Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn when they got word that Johnson was staying with the Lions, per sources. While the abrupt pivot by Johnson was considered “surprising” by several league sources, he was not considered a… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2024

As ESPN’s John Keim noted, Glenn is considered a “strong leader,” despite the concerning performances of his defenses: “In three seasons combined under Glenn, the Lions rank 31st in both yards and points. But they did improve in both categories this season compared to 2022: going from 28th in points to 23rd and from last in yards to 19th.”

Glenn raised his stock during a playoff run that took the Lions to one game short of the Super Bowl. Like he’s done throughout his tenure, Glenn got creative to mask a lack of elite talent on the field.

His sophisticated blitz pressures helped the Lions get past the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One of those elaborate and bold blitz designs against the Rams was described by Benjamin Solak of The Ringer.

What a third down blitz from Aaron Glenn. Sending numbers (and Branch, your best cover man!) from the Puka/Kupp side takes stones. Got the free rusher. Those are the little plays this defense needs. Not gonna stop the Rams overall, but key dropbacks can win you this game. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 15, 2024

Glenn also used five-man fronts to help the Lions allow 3.7 yards per carry this season, the third-fewest in the league. That number was a significant improvement from the 5.2 yards per rush the Lions gave up in 2022.

The broader statistics, points and yards, are still a worry, especially after the Lions were burned for 34 by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. There was similar postseason pain for another defensive coordinator firmly on the Commanders’ radar.

Defensive-Minded Candidates Firmly in Play After Ben Johnson Decision

Mike Macdonald, who helped the Baltimore Ravens allow the fewest points in the NFL, was on the wrong end of the AFC Championship Game. To his credit, his unit hardly disgraced itself durning a 17-10 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, shutting out Patrick Mahomes and company in the second half.

Macdonald interviewed on Monday, but another defensive coordinator is still in play for the Commanders. Dan Quinn was set to meet with the Commanders on Tuesday, and the DC for the Dallas Cowboys has earned praise “for adjusting his scheme over the years,” per Keim.

Quinn’s greater asset might be his prior experience as a head coach. He took the Atlanta Falcons to the 2017 Super Bowl.

Whether Quinn gets the job or not, the Commanders are wise to consider coaches with strong backgrounds on defense. Improving a unit that ranked 32nd in points and yards allowed this season is the best way to rebuild this roster.

Any one of Glenn, Macdonald or Quinn can put the right structure around whichever passer the Commanders select second-overall in the 2024 NFL draft.