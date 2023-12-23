Commanders Tipped to Draft ‘Hedge’ QB to Replace Sam Howell

Moving on from Sam Howell as the starting quarterback appears the inevitable next step for the Washington Commanders once the 2023 NFL season in the books. The transition will be easier if the Commanders “hedge” their bets by selecting “efficient operator” Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL draft.

Nix isn’t in the upper echelon of QB prospects in this draft class, but Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski believes he fits the Commanders. Specifically, “the soon-to-be 24-year-old will leave Oregon with more starts than any other quarterback (thanks to an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic).”

As well as his ample experience, Nix “boasts multiple qualities that can fit different schemes. He’s an efficient operator in the short and quick passing game featured in the Ducks offense. He makes decisions rapidly and accurately. But he also has the natural arm talent to sprinkle in a few NFL throws.”

Finally, Sobleski thinks “the 6’2″, 217-pound prospect is an excellent athlete, too. That could help alleviate some of the issues found along the Commanders offensive line.”

There’s plenty to recommend Nix for a Commanders team unlikely to be in a position to draft the top passers available. The 4-10 Commanders currently own the fourth-overall pick, per Tankathon.

Bo Nix an Excellent Alternative to the Draft’s Top QBs

As Sobleski noted, the Commanders “aren’t quite bad enough to be within range of Drake Maye or Caleb Williams.” While trading up is an option for Washington, so is sitting tight and waiting to draft Howell’s replacement, even if it means taking a QB deemed a second-round talent.

Nix belongs in the latter bracket, despite the ability to operate off script and still make big pays. He offered ample proof of those skills by escaping a sack and connecting with Traeshon Holden.

What's your favorite part? 1️⃣ the ball fake

2️⃣ the dip

3️⃣ the side arm

4️⃣ the catch@BoNix10 to @Traeski11 for the first down.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/BXyZpubGb5 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 4, 2023

This level of escapability and mercurial arm talent should appeal to any team. So should Nix’s overall fondness for throwing on the move.

He’s attempted 65 percent of his passes after being “moved off spot,” according to Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus. Treash noted how “the NFL high is 74%,” while Nix has also topped 300 yards and thrown for seven touchdowns when moved off his spot.

the results when passing after being moved off spot: Penix – 9/36, 89 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT

Williams – 36/78, 786 yds, 9 TD, 2 INT

Nix – 28/43, 319 yds, 7 TD, 1 INT

McCarthy – 24/33, 409 yds, 7 TD, 1 INT

Maye – 28/60, 468 yds, 3 TD, 1 INT

Daniels – 9/18, 229 yds, 2 TD — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) December 22, 2023

Those numbers should appeal to Commanders’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. He made his reputation working with the ultimate ad-lib playmaker at quarterback, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bieniemy hasn’t been able to replicate the same magic with Howell, but the play-caller could be one of the few members of an under-pressure coaching staff to keep his job. Equipping Bieniemy with a more rounded quarterback than Howell should be the priority for Commanders ownership.

Sam Howell Has Faltered in Key Moments

Sobleski stating “the only relative certainty is that Sam Howell shouldn’t be viewed as the long-term solution,” shows how far No. 14’s stock has fallen in recent weeks. Howell had looked like a lock to start beyond this season after amassing 2,783 yards and 17 touchdowns through the air during 10 starts.

Things have unravelled in recent games, particularly when head coach Ron Rivera benched Howell against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15. Veteran Jacoby Brissett entered the fray and promptly produced some terrific numbers in the fourth quarter, per PFF Commanders.

Jacoby Brissett in the 4th quarter vs. the Rams: 8/10

124 yards

2 TDs / 0 INTs

157.9 passer rating pic.twitter.com/VSj7XDi8eP — PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) December 18, 2023

While Brissett delivered, Howell had been limited to just 102 yards passing. It was the second time in as many weeks he’d barely broken triple digits.

Relentless pressure hasn’t helped the signal-caller who’s been sacked 59 times this season, but Howell’s also made poor decisions. He’s been reckless with the ball and struggled to make quick reads.

Those issues have cast doubts about Howell’s status moving forward. The second-year pro acknowledged the questions surrounding his position, but he’s focused on putting “good film on tape” during the remainder of the campaign, per ESPN’s John Keim.

Sam Howell on if he thinks much about the future: pic.twitter.com/wCK4FhCDfA — John Keim (@john_keim) December 20, 2023

That may be Howell’s focus, but he can’t be unaware of the context changing around him. Rivera is widely expected to be fired, along with “some front office members,” according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

It means owner Josh Harris can create a fresh start at football’s most important position for Washington’s next coach. Using prime draft capital to make it happen makes sense.