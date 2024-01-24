Boomer Esiason Says Commanders Next Head Coach Is a ‘Lock’

The Washington Commanders are still interviewing candidates to replace Ron Rivera, but there’s no suspense for former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason. He knows Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is a “lock” to be the Commanders’ next head coach.

Esiason, who played for the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals, made the bold statement during an appearance on WFAN’s “Morning Show with Boomer & Gio.”

While discussing Johnson’s credentials, Esiason confidently proclaimed, “he’s going to be the head coach of the Commanders, I told you that.” That prompted co-host Gregg Giannotti to ask, “So you’re telling me that’s a lock? Head coach of the Commanders?”

Esiason didn’t waver, answering “yes” each time and finally confirming it’s a “lock spot” for Johnson in Washington.

Boomer says Ben Johnson will be the next head coach of the Commanders 👀 @WFANmornings @GioWFAN pic.twitter.com/v5TqiWSuTb — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) January 24, 2024

This is far from the first time Johnson’s name has been linked with the Commanders. He’s long been thought of as being at the top of the list for new general manager Adam Peters. The GM is even ready to speak with his prime candidate again.

Commanders Want Further Talks With Ben Johnson

Johnson has already met with the Commanders, but issues are complicated somewhat by the Lions’ participation in the NFC Championship Game. Detroit faces the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, January 21, so any further discussions would need to take place after the game.

The Commanders are in line to speak to Johnson again, once he’s available, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Commanders and #Falcons are both expected to send a contingent to Detroit next week to conduct second interviews with #Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn, per sources. No more interviews are permitted with coaches still in the playoffs until after Sunday's games. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2024

All signs are pointing toward the Commanders hiring Johnson, but Peters’ preference could be at odds with what Josh Harris wants. Team owner Harris is said to admire the model for building a team used by the Baltimore Ravens, admiration that could prompt the Commanders to hire defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

The decision might depend on the Commanders’ plans at quarterback for the 2024 NFL draft. Johnson has built his reputation with stellar work at football’s most important position.

Boomer Esiason’s Confidence in Ben Johnson Makes Sense

There are many reasons to recommend the Commanders hiring Johnson. The best is how he’s transformed Jared Goff.

Johnson’s tutelage has taken Goff from a signal-caller the Los Angeles Rams no longer wanted to a passer with back-to-back 4,000-yard seasons. Goff’s improved in almost every area, particularly against pressure.

He proved the latter by shredding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their blitz schemes in the Divisional Round. Goff used the quick game to beat the rush, averaging “a 2.51-second time to throw & was pressured just 5 times against the blitz (20.8%),” per Next Gen Stats.

Jared Goff was blitzed on over half of his dropbacks (52.2%) in the Lions Divisional Round victory but was able to limit pressure with quick passing. Goff averaged a 2.51-second time to throw & was pressured just 5 times against the blitz (20.8%). Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/APjnhie69X — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 21, 2024

Johnson uses motion, shifts, rub routes and play action to make quick throws possible.

His clever use of those things is highlighted by NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger.

.@Lions OC; Ben Johnson; is a few steps ahead in his play calling in every area that helps this offense keep rolling. Have a look. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/uZJ0L5Yycs — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 22, 2024

The Commanders need the same QB-friendly scheme if they use the second-overall pick to draft a new passer. That makes Johnson a strong candidate, but at least one defensive coordinator remains firmly in the mix.

Ben Johnson’s the ‘Favorite,’ But Super Bowl Winner’s Still on the Radar

Johnson “remains the favorite to get this job, by both Vegas oddsmakers and all the people I’ve talked to,” per JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports. Finlay also noted how Rams’ DC Raheem Morris “is going to come in this week for an in-person interview. An important candidate, a dynamic person.”

My Commanders coaching search update for @NBC4Sports: All signs point to Ben Johnson. Dont be worried about timelines. This isnt college football, there's no transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/X3YYqasWtW — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 23, 2024

Morris helped the Rams win a Super Bowl to cap the 2021 season. Like Johnson, the 47-year-old has already met with the Commanders, albeit virtually.

The fact Morris has merited a second discussion, this one in-person, speaks to the strength of his candidacy. It also underlines the deep field Peters, Harris and the Commanders get to choose from this offseason.

A field apparently still led by Johnson.