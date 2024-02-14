Bills Told to Avoid Former Washington Commanders No. 2 Pick

The Washington Commanders look to have made the right decision when they traded Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline. Young, the former No. 2 overall pick, didn’t exactly live up to the hype that the Commanders were hoping for. Injuries played a big part in that, but that’s the reality of what happened. He hits free agency for the first time in his career and the Buffalo Bills were told to avoid him.

Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report listed the top available players for the Bills to avoid, listing Young as one of those options.

“The Bills must reconfigure their pass rush with A.J. Epenesa, Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson scheduled to hit free agency.

“The NFL draft seems like the best spot to find any potential pass-rushing replacements at an affordable cost.”

While the Bills do have a need for a pass rusher, finding a cheaper option or someone in the draft could be a better decision. Young struggled at times with the 49ers, despite playing on the opposite side of Nick Bosa. That’s a discouraging sign as not many defensive players can do what Bosa does and attract similar attention.

Young should’ve flourished when the Commanders traded him, but that wasn’t the case.

Chase Young Is Still 24 Years Old

The injuries and other factors have slowed down Young’s young career. However, it’s important to recognize that he’s only 24 years old and could succeed in a new system.

During his time with the Washington Commanders, they were one of the worst teams in football. While he did struggle with the 49ers, it’s not easy to get traded in the middle of the season and start fresh somewhere else.

How much of this was really Young’s fault?

With an entire offseason and training camp with the team he signs with next, Young has an opportunity to help a team like the Buffalo Bills. A full year developing with his defensive coordinator and new team could be massive for his play.

Tansey adds that the possible contract Young receives could be out of the picture for the Bills due to his contract.

“Chase Young could intrigue the Buffalo front office because his pass-rushing skills, but he could command too much money to fit in the Bills’ plans.

“Young should command a decent price tag after his 7.5-sack season between Washington and San Francisco and that could take the Bills out of his market.”

Commanders Must Replace Young This Offseason

All of the talk this offseason has been about the Washington Commanders drafting a quarterback with the No. 2 pick.

That’s not going to change and it shouldn’t, but they do have another need and that’s a pass rusher. Washington decided to trade Young and Montez Sweat last season, leaving them with a sizable gap to fill on the defensive side of the football.

The Commanders hired Dan Quinn, a defensive-minded head coach. If he’s going to be the coach that they were hoping him to be, they need to land him some talent on that side of the football.

Finding Young’s replacement this offseason is a must.