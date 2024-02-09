Mock Draft Has Commanders Drafting Caleb Williams, Bears Draft OT No. 1

The Washington Commanders‘ future will be decided when they make their pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Whether that’s with the No. 2 pick or trading up with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick, the Commanders have a decision to make that could determine their future. However, in a recent mock draft by Cynthia Frelund of NFL.com, Washington drafts Caleb Williams at No. 2 while the Bears select Joe Alt of Notre Dame.

Frelund writes that in this scenario, the Bears would keep Justin Fields. As for the Commanders, Frelund likes the Commanders drafting Williams after hiring Kliff Kingsbury.

“Williams’ reunion with his former USC coach, Kliff Kingsbury (now Washington’s OC), makes this a higher-upside match than it would have been a week ago (before Kingsbury was hired). I am not sure about the gap other people see between the QBs in this year’s draft, but my evaluation comes down to refinements between styles, opponents, team infrastructure, etc. for the top two, and potentially the top three.”

Kingsbury worked on the USC staff in 2023, playing a part in Williams throwing for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. He was hired to serve as the Commanders’ offensive coordinator under Dan Quinn’s new staff.

Commanders Have Options at No. 2

With a talented quarterback class, it isn’t a necessity that the Washington Commanders trade up for the No. 1 pick. Unless it’s a deal that they can’t deny, drafting Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels are still great options.

It’s uncertain what the Chicago Bears are looking for in terms of assets for the No. 1 pick. It’s also uncertain if they’ll use that pick to draft Williams, the quarterback many believe is the best in this year’s draft class.

Maye threw for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions at UNC in 2023. Daniels won the Heisman, throwing for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. He also rushed for over 1,100 yards and had 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Williams is viewed as the best option at No. 1, but Maye and Daniels have the tools to be high-level NFL quarterbacks.

The Bears Could Build Around Justin Fields

How the Chicago Bears view Fields will ultimately determine who the Commanders end up with.

Fields has had his struggles, ranking 22nd in passing yards, 20th in passing touchdowns, and had the 23rd-ranked QBR. However, he’s shown signs of being an above-average NFL quarterback and with the right team around him, could turn his career around.

The Washington Commanders will have to wait and see what the Bears decide to do. Frelund explained her decision to draft Alt with the No. 1 pick, despite Williams, Maye, Daniels, and Marvin Harrison Jr. being available.

“In this theoretical exercise, the Bears keep Justin Fields and pick this high-floor (aka lowered risk) LT prospect, who has experience but is also young (20 years old) with a ton of upside. Alt just passes receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in immediate impact for the Bears’ O-line, which allowed their QBs to be pressured at the highest rate in the league last season (45.1 percent). This helps to show the value of the Bears’ first-round equity, which will allow them to move all over the board if they want to.”