Chicago Bears Viewed as Potential Landing Spot for Commanders Cornerback

The Washington Commanders will look to improve defensively after allowing the most points in the NFL last season. The offense needs help, too, and could move up to the No. 1 pick if the Chicago Bears move the picks. Defensively, allowing over 30 points per game is inexcusable, and no matter who the Commanders’ next quarterback is, that won’t cut it. Head coach Dan Quinn is a defensive-minded head coach but will need players like Jonathan Allen and Kendall Fuller around to help him out.

Fuller allowed 651 yards on 18 targets with two interceptions. He was named to the Pro Football Focus second team in 2023, showing that it was an impressive season despite the Commanders’ offense being the worst in football. He’s a free agent this offseason and will be one of the most sought-after players on the market. Greg Auman, Henry McKenna, and Eric Williams of Fox Sports ranked the top 50 free agents, ranking Fuller at No. 21. When predicting his potential landing spot, they picked the Bears.

“It’s rare for a cornerback to shine on an all-around bad defense, but that’s what Fuller did. He is still young and should have at least a few more productive seasons. And given how many teams need a steady cornerback to add to their group, he should have a lot of suitors.”

The Bears had their struggles defensively, allowing 22.3 points per game, ranking 19th in the NFL. Adding a player of his caliber can improve a defense and team that showed signs during the 2023 season.

Kendall Fuller Is a Player the Commanders Should Try to Re-Sign

With over $70 million in cap space, the most in football, keeping Fuller around should be a priority for the Washington Commanders. He’s predicted to sign a three-year, $42.3 million contract per Spotrac. That leaves Fuller making $14.1 million per season for those three years.

That type of value can’t be replaced and was recognized by Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team. Mosher writes that while the Commanders were terrible defensively, Fuller was one of the bright spots.

“The Washington Commanders were a mess on defense last season, but Kendall Fuller was one of the few bright spots.

“With Dan Quinn coming to town, Fuller will be a key player in his defense. Fuller turns 29 in February, but look for Washington to keep him around as they try to rebuild the defense.”

What Mosher explains is why the Chicago Bears and other teams will be interested in the nearly 30-year-old.

Bears and Commanders Could Be Making Moves This Offseason

While the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders could look to trade for the No. 1 pick, this wouldn’t be a scenario where they make a trade. However, this is still a move between the two teams who could be doing business together this offseason.

Fuller will be looked at as one of the top players on the market as his position. Both the Bears and Commanders are in similar positions. Neither team has played well in recent seasons and are expected to make massive changes this offseason. Fuller could be intrigued by what’s going on in Chicago if they draft Caleb Williams and could be interested in staying in Washington as he’s used to the organization.