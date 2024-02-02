Major College Head Coach Could Replace Commanders Eric Bieniemy

The Washington Commanders hired Dan Quinn on February 1 and with that decision, other coaches could be on the move. Eric Bieniemy has been in the mix for a head coaching job throughout the past few offseasons, but hasn’t received the honor just yet. Many believed when he took the Commanders’ offensive coordinator job that if Ron Rivera was ever fired, he’d be the next head coach. That wasn’t the case and now Chip Kelly could be taking his job.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Kelly could become the team’s next offensive coordinator.

“UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is a potential candidate for Commanders OC under new head coach Dan Quinn, per sources. Kelly, a two-time NFL head coach, is believed to have interest in returning to the league and Washington will consider talking with him.”

Kelly has coached the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and has multiple stops in college. As a head coach, he has a 28-35 record and went 0-1 in the playoffs.

Why Didn’t Eric Bieniemy Get the Job?

During the season, John Keim of ESPN said they believed that Bieniemy had too much power and Rivera was asked to take some of it back.

After that report came out, former Commanders’ running back Brian Mitchell defended him on Instagram.

“Those players that don’t want to work should be sent packing. What the (expletive) has any player on this team won? That’s why we are so damn average. No one wants to put in the real (expletive) work to be champions. Talking doesn’t get it done! So, send their complaining (expletive) packing!”

Perhaps Bieniemy came in and expected too much from an offensive group that didn’t have the same talent as he did when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs. Given the expectation that Bieniemy was going to be the Washington Commanders’ next head coach, these reports were surprising.

When asked about the situation, Rivera had said there were no issues, according to Scott Jennings of SB Nation.

“No, there are no concerns still inside the building. The big thing, more so than anything else is everybody’s learning and understanding and growing and you’re going to take knocks early on. Things just don’t automatically become easy. You don’t struggle a little bit if it’s not hard, the hard is what you learn from. I think that’s what’s happening. We are learning.”

If the Commanders do move on from him, these could be the reasons why.

Chip Kelly Has Interviewed for Other Jobs

Chip Kelly’s name is now out there as a potential coordinator candidate for multiple openings. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Kelly interviewed for the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator job. Kliff Kingsbury, former Arizona Cardinals head coach, has just taken that job.

There have been college coaches on the move in recent years as things have changed in college athletics. With NIL, recruiting changes, and more, heading back to the NFL is the easier thing to do for most coaches. Kelly would be the latest one if he gets the Washington Commanders job.