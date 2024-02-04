Former Washington Commanders QB Seen as Browns Joe Flacco Replacement

The Washington Commanders signed Jacoby Brissett to a one-year, $8 million deal last offseason. He appeared in just two games for the Commanders, coming in Weeks 15 and 16. In those 2 games, Brissett did what he’s done in his whole career, he came out and put up serviceable numbers, throwing for 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. Brissett could help his former Cleveland Browns team, too.

Washington will likely move on from him this offseason as they have the No. 2 pick and that’s expected to see them draft a quarterback. That leaves Brissett on the market for a team to sign him, perhaps a contending one. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed 7 bargain NFL free agents, which included Brissett.

“Teams in need of a quarterback will have some intriguing options in free agency this offseason. Kirk Cousins tops the list of impending free agents, followed closely by Baker Mayfield, who’s fresh off reviving his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.” In terms of talent on the free agent market at the quarterback position, it’s a bit down this offseason. It’s unlikely that a team will sign him to become a starter, but he could do the job as a backup. “Between the likely starters and dedicated backups sits Jacoby Brissett. He signed with the Washington Commanders last offseason on a one-year, $8 million deal and never got a chance to start over second-year signal-caller Sam Howell.”

Jacoby Brissett Has Proven He Can Do His Job Whenever He’s Called Upon

The 31-year-old has been In the league since 2016 and has served as a backup and starter when needed. Whenever he’s called upon, he’s done his job. That was shown in two of the last three seasons as he started games for the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins.

In the 2022 season, he threw for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and had a completion percentage of 64%.

If the Washington Commanders do indeed draft a quarterback, there’s value in keeping Brissett. Veterans are needed to show young players the ways and he can do just that with whoever they end up drafting. Knox wrote about that idea.

“However, Brissett has shown that he can be a quality bridge starter in the past. He posted a respectable 88.9 QB rating for the Browns and was even better (146.8 rating) for the Commanders in limited action last year. He would be an ideal addition for a team looking to select a rookie with a high draft pick or with uncertainty at the position.”

A Return to the Cleveland Browns Would Be ‘Logical’

Deshaun Watson went down with a major injury in 2023, suffering a displaced fracture in his right glenoid in his right shoulder. He underwent surgery and the expectation is that he returns healthy in 2024.

The Cleveland Browns signed Joe Flacco in the season and he completely outplayed expectations. He led them to the playoffs after posting 4 300-plus yard passing games in his 5 games.

Bleacher Report’s Knox writes that a return to the Browns makes sense.

“A return to Cleveland would also be logical, given the injury uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson (shoulder) and the revolving door Cleveland had at quarterback before landing on Joe Flacco late in the season.”