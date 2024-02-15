Commanders OC Turns Heads With 3-Word Answer About Patrick Mahomes

Dan Quinn hired Kliff Kingsbury to be the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator, a move that led to more speculation about them trading with the Chicago Bears to land the No. 1 pick. Caleb Williams, who’s drawn Patrick Mahomes comparisons, is the top quarterback in this year’s draft.

Mahomes is arguably the greatest quarterback ever, winning his third ring in 2024. Williams has a chance to be special, but that’s huge pressure to put on the USC product. Kingsbury added to that speculation in his introductory press conference. He was asked what type of quarterback he wanted to work with.

“The Chiefs quarterback.

“When the money is on the table you have to make plays with your feet, move around enough to escape and make a play.”

Kingsbury adds that it doesn’t mean that the quarterback has to move like Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray, but they have to be able to scramble and make plays with their feet. Williams and LSU’s Jayden Daniels can do just that.

NFC Scout Weighs in on the Patrick Mahomes and Caleb Williams Comparisons

The comparisons between Mahomes and Williams are tough because of what Mahomes has done at the highest level. Williams has all the tools, a massive arm, uses his legs, and the size to be great, but he hasn’t done what Mahomes has done in his career thus far.

Kingsbury said he wants the Kansas City Chiefs star could be his hint to the front office that he wants Williams on the Washington Commanders.

An NFC scout weighed in on the comparisons, saying it isn’t fair to compare the two just yet. He had the following to say, according to Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago.

“No one is saying Caleb is going to come in and automatically be one of the greatest quarterbacks in history,” an NFC scout who sees the Mahomes comp told NBC Sports Chicago. “It took the right situation, coach, mentor, etc., for Mahomes to go from the gunslinger he was at Texas Tech to what you see now. Comps are not about saying player X is going to be player Y. It’s used to add context to the evaluation of certain skills. This player’s ability to do this reminds me of an NFL player’s ability to do the same.

“When you talk about ceiling and projection, does Williams have that ceiling? That would be unfair to put those expectations on him. Because then if he’s great but not transcendent, it’s a failure. He can be a star. He can be special. Whether or not he rises to that level will depend on a lot of things outside his control.”

Commanders Are Looking for Their Mahomes

With the NFL Draft having three quarterbacks who could be stars one day, the Washington Commanders will be searching for what the Kansas City Chiefs have in Mahomes. The thought of Williams is exciting for a franchise that desperately needs a franchise cornerstone, but Williams might not be that.

Putting Mahomes level expectations on the rookie would be unfair as he’s proven to be the top quarterback in this draft.

The suspense continues as the draft approaches. Williams would be the ideal target but Daniels and Drake Maye can make an impact, too.