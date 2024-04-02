Commanders Schedule Dark Horse QB Candidate for Visit

The Washington Commanders are making sure they cover all their bases when it comes to the upcoming 2024 NFL draft and their No. 2 overall pick.

That due diligence includes looking at quarterbacks outside of the assumed top three of USC’s Caleb Williams, LSU’s Jayden Daniels and North Carolina’s Drake Maye. Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on April 1 that the Commanders will bring in Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for one of their 30 pre-draft visits.

The Commanders now have official visits set up for Penix and Daniels ahead of the draft, which will be held on April 25-27 in Detroit.

“Don’t be surprised if Williams, Maye and (Michigan quarterback J.J.) McCarthy are eventually on that list, too,” wrote Bryan Manning for USA Today’s Commanders Wire.

Huskies Came One Win From CFP National Championship

Penix Jr.’s college career was an epic journey across the entire U.S. He graduated from Tampa Bay Technical High in Tampa, Florida then played four seasons at Indiana before transferring to Washington and playing an additional two seasons in 2022 and 2023.

Along the way, Penix Jr. suffered two ACL injuries, was an All-Big Ten selection, two-time All-Pac-12 selection, first-team Associated Press All-American, won a Maxwell Award and led the Huskies to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. He threw for over 4,500 yards and 30 touchdowns in each of his two seasons with the Huskies, including 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2023.

Penix Jr. played perhaps his best game of his career in a 37-31 win over Texas in the CFP semifinals, going 29-of-38 passing for 430 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Penix is also one of the older players in the draft and will turn 24 years old on May 8.

“The Huskies’ offensive design helped declutter coverages for Penix, allowing him to throw a higher number of intermediate and deep passes,” wrote NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. “He plays with smart pocket mobility and a willingness to get rid of the football, which makes it difficult to sack him. His delivery is bundled and his release point is very low, but his monster game against Texas showed flashes of impeccable touch.”

Where Do Mock Drafts Have Michael Penix Jr.?

ESPN’s Matt Miller has Penix Jr. predicted to go in the second round at No. 47 overall to the New York Giants in his seven-round mock draft. PFF’s Trevor Sikkema has Penix going to the Las Vegas Raiders in the second round at No. 44 overall in his three-round mock draft.

ESPN’s Field Yates has Penix Jr. at No. 43 in his prospect rankings, which are done regardless of position or where a player might be drafted.

“Penix has his issues on tape — his lower-body mechanics need refining, and he struggles on the move — but as a pure passer from the pocket, no one in this class is better,” Miller wrote. “If the Giants can protect him, then he could carve up defenses. Penix doesn’t have the mobility that coach Brian Daboll seems to prefer, but his arm strength and accuracy are ‘wow’ factors. And New York could use more options under center with Daniel Jones returning from a torn ACL.”