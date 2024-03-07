Commanders Predicted to Land 7.5 Sack Dallas Cowboys Edge

The Washington Commanders‘ defense needs a change heading into next season. After giving up the most points in the NFL, allowing 30.5 points per game, the focus should be heavily on the defense this offseason. There are other areas of need, especially at the quarterback position, but the defense is just as important. With Dan Quinn, former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator, taking over as the head coach, he could bring Cowboys free agents with him to Washington. Of the available names, Dorance Armstrong is a potential target.

Armstrong, who should find himself with a bigger role on his next team, makes plenty of sense for the Commanders. After trading Chase Young and Montez Sweat at the trade deadline in 2023, adding a pass rusher is a top priority this offseason. Brad Spielberger of PFF predicted landing spots for the top edge defenders, listing the Commanders as a fit for Armstrong.

“New Commanders head coach Dan Quinn knows he’s joining a team that just traded both Montez Sweat and Chase Young at this past year’s deadline, so he recruits Armstrong to follow him. In the three seasons before Dan Quinn arrived in Dallas, Armstrong had 29 total quarterback pressures on 451 pass-rush snaps. In three seasons with Quinn, Armstrong had at least 34 pressures in each year on at most 325 pass-rush snaps.”

Connection With Dan Quinn Could Help

The connection between Armstrong and Quinn could help the Washington Commanders in this situation. If the Dallas Cowboys can’t figure out a way to keep Armstrong, going to play for his former defensive coordinator could be something he’s interested in.

Armstrong has found success with Quinn, posting 5 sacks in 2021, 8.5 in 2022, and 7.5 in 2023. 7.5 sacks for the Commanders would be a huge addition to a defense that averaged just 2.3 sacks per game, ranking 26th in the NFL.

The entire defense was a mess, allowing 126.8 rushing yards (27), and 262.2 passing yards (32). With the inability to put pressure on the quarterback and stop the run, the Commanders’ defense was the worst in football.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN gave the latest on Armstrong, hinting at the Commanders landing him due to his relationship with Quinn.

“Dorance Armstrong: This key Dallas defensive lineman has plenty of interest. He most likely won’t be back with the Cowboys; new Commanders coach Dan Quinn could try to snag him in Washington.”

Commanders Need Edge Rushers This Offseason

The Washington Commanders’ main order of business this offseason will be figuring out their franchise quarterback. However, adding a defense around the presumed rookie quarterback will be important.

Even if they land their franchise quarterback and the rookie has an incredible season, the Commanders won’t win games with a defense as bad as it was last season. With Quinn hopefully bringing over his schemes from the Dallas Cowboys and potentially players like Armstrong, that should change.

Commanders fans can’t expect the defense to be as elite as the Cowboys’ defense was last season and the previous years under Quinn. The talent on that side of the football is frankly much different.

Despite the talent difference, Quinn has to find edge rushers this offseason that fit his scheme. With a projected 3-year, $8.5 million contract, per PFF, there might not be many other better options.