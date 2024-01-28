Dallas Cowboys DC Interviewing for Commanders Head Coaching Job

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is in a position to potentially become a head coach this offseason. With just the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks looking to fill a head coaching vacancy, Quinn would have to end up with either team. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Commanders will meet with Quinn on Tuesday, January 30.

Quinn started working in the NFL in the 2001-02 season, holding a defensive quality control position with the San Francisco 49ers. Quinn did have two stops in Seattle, which is something to keep an eye on as they continue their search. Rapoport had the following to say about Quinn’s meeting with Washington and he also gave a Ben Johnson update.

“Similar to the Seahawks, the Commanders’ search committee has taken its time in a process that figures to ramp up soon. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is set to meet with Washington early this week (flying there Monday and interviewing Tuesday), and he’s considered a strong candidate. On Tuesday, the plan is to travel to Detroit to visit for a second time with both Lions coordinators — Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. In addition, Washington is also set to meet with Ravens defensive line coach and associate head coach Anthony Weaver early in the week, as his interviews have been noteworthy.”

Rapoport notes that the Commanders also have a meeting with Anthony Weaver early in the week. It’s uncertain if there are any other meetings being set up behind the scenes.

Dan Quinn and Ben Johnson Are the Favorites

Ben Johnson has been a favorite on the coaching market. He’s currently the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions and is more than deserving of a head coach position. Johnson has been applauded for his creativity and is expected to land the Commanders’ job or find another head coaching job in the future.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN said that Johnson to Washington is a “foregone conclusion.”

“It is a pretty foregone conclusion in Washington, albeit one that we’ll have to wait on to see with certainty, that Ben Johnson will wind up being the coach of the Commanders after the Lions’ season ends,” Darlington said on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Rapoport had a similar note, hinting at Johnson and Quinn as the favorites at this point in the search process.

“Johnson and Quinn have been considered to be among the top candidates throughout.”

Johnson and Quinn Are Completely Different Coaches

Dan Quinn and Ben Johnson are different coaches when it comes to their knowledge. As the Washington Commanders look to be a complete team that can compete in the near future, they have to make the right decision on who their next head coach is going to be.

Quinn is a defensive coach, while Johnson is an offensive-minded coach. In his long NFL coaching career, Quinn hasn’t held any offensive position. Johnson entered the league in 2012, holding an offensive assistant position with the Miami Dolphins.

However, he’s also never held a defensive position in the NFL.

It’s not uncommon, but the Commanders have to pick a side. Given Quinn’s 53 and Johnson’s just 37, Johnson could be the ideal pick.