Trade Pitch Lands Commanders $140 Million Raiders Receiver to Pair With 2nd Pick

The Washington Commanders need to build around whoever they decide to take with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Bringing in a rookie quarterback and a new head coach is hard enough, but doing so without any legitimate offensive weapons makes it that much tougher. That isn’t the case with Terry McLaurin, Brian Robinson Jr., and others. However, the Commanders don’t have a superstar like Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, or Justin Jefferson.

If the Commanders want their presumed franchise quarterback that they draft to succeed, adding talent around him is a must. In a blockbuster proposed trade, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report has the Commanders landing Adams for Jonathan Allen, Sam Howell, and the 40th overall pick.

The Las Vegas Raiders head into 2024 with a need for a quarterback, which could cause frustration for Adams. He showed support for Antonio Pierce, who the Raiders made their head coach this offseason. If Adams is content with having a below-average quarterback, unless the Raiders trade for one, he could stay in Las Vegas.

If he wants to take a chance with one of the rookies that the Commanders are expected to draft, he could be the top option and be a part of a team that has a massive future.

What’s Fair Value for Davante Adams?

Adams could still very well be worth a first round pick and a player better than Howell. Ballentine explains his reasoning for the Raiders making this trade.

“The reality is that it’s going to be difficult for the Raiders to bring in one of the best prospects in the draft class at quarterback. They don’t pick until 13th which makes it tough to move into the top three without giving up a massive haul of picks and the quarterbacks after Williams, Maye and Jayden Daniels have varying levels of risk associated.

“Howell threw 21 interceptions this season, but he was also playing in a pass-happy offense and playing behind an offensive line that allowed him to be sacked 65 times. There’s enough promise there for the Raiders to take a shot at letting him compete with Aidan O’Connell for the starting job in 2024.”

The 40th pick with Allen and Howell could get the job done, although the Las Vegas Raiders shold have their eyes set on a first round pick. If they’re going to move one of the best wide receivers in football, it symbols a likely rebuild. Doing so and not getting back a first round pick would be a poor returnf rom their front office.

Commanders Need to Make a Big Splash This Offseason

With all of the changes that the Washington Commanders are making this offseason, why not make one more and land a massive upgrade?

Adams and others could help this team in its rebuild and potentially speed up the process. With Dan Quinn, Kliff Kingsbury, and a possible rookie quarterback, they need to help them out and add some veterans with talent.

Who else would be better for that than arguably the best wide receiver in football?