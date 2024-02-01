Proposed Deal Lands Chiefs 2-Time Pro-Bowler From Commanders for 2nd and 4th

The Washington Commanders are hiring Dan Quinn to be the team’s next head coach, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Quinn’s the former defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys and is now challenged to turn the Commanders’ defense around. His first step might very well be to keep Jonathan Allen on the team. Allen could be on the move, and one team he could help is the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department proposed a deal that would land the Chiefs Allen for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick. With Quinn now taking over, it’s uncertain how willing they’d be to move him, but the Chiefs could use the help.

“The Chiefs need wide receivers, but they can probably find some answers in the second and third waves of free agency. Finding a defensive tackle who can affect the game the way that Chris Jones does will be nearly impossible.

“Jonathan Allen can’t quite do that. Jones’ production at the position is nearly unmatched. He does, however, fit into the tier below Jones. He had 43 total pressures this season compared to Jones’ 67.” The two picks could intrigue the Washington Commanders.

Jonathan Allen Could Be the Chris Jones Replacement

The Kansas City Chiefs are focused on winning the Super Bowl, but they have questions heading into the offseason. Kansas City’s incredible defense, which ranked 2nd in the league in points allowed per game at 16.8, has a decision to make on Chris Jones.

Jones is set to become a free agent this offseason. He’s posted another 10-plus sack season in 2023-24 and has now done so in two straight seasons.

Replacing a player of Jones’ caliber is tough for the Chiefs, and frankly, nearly impossible. Take away what he does on the defensive side of things, he’s a veteran presence who has been with the Chiefs since 2016, the first year of his career. Jones has been with this team since they became a dynasty.

Bleacher Report had the following to add to why they could be looking for a replacement.

“Both would be difficult to replace, but both are also going to be expensive. One option they will have to consider is to tag and trade one of them. In 2019, they acquired Frank Clark in a tag-and-trade. Utilizing the tag on Sneed would cost $18.8 million, while Jones is projected at $32.2 million because of his cap hit in 2023.”

Jonathan Allen Could Want to Play for Dan Quinn

Under Dan Quinn, the Cowboys had one of the better defenses in football. They finished 5th in points, 7th in yards, and forced 93 turnovers in the three seasons with him as the coordinator.

Coming into Washington, a player like Allen could find enjoyment in staying with the team now. Allen could benefit greatly from playing with a defensive mind like Quinn and it’s something to keep an eye on.

In the past, Allen has expressed his frustration with the Washington Commanders. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Allen doesn’t want to be in another rebuild and with the No. 2 pick and a new head coach, it seems likely that the Commanders will be in one.

“I’ll go Jonathan Allen. Washington’s Pro Bowl defensive tackle is not overly eager to withstand another rebuild, and I’ve heard that has been the case for a while now.”

If he’s moved, a team like the Kansas City Chiefs could his abilities.