Free Agent Defenders who Could Follow Dan Quinn to Washington

New Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn has a history of players following him to a new destination. Flush with cap space and a need at many positions, it can be easy to talk about the big-name free agents set to hit the market all while overlooking how important players with experience in a scheme can be for a first-year head coach.

Recent memory tells a story of Washington typically overpaying players to come to town. A new era from the top down combined with a likable head coach feels like the narrative of professional football in Washington is starting to shift.

Quinn has a chance to add a few free agents who won’t command top-dollar while providing the service of not only playing but also helping to shorten the learning curve a new system can bring. A few intriguing names with connections at the top could help this defense acclimate faster than anticipated.

A Future Hall of Fame Linebacker

Dan Quinn deserves credit for helping to create the Seattle Seahawks famed defense dubbed the “Legion of Boom.” Linebacker Bobby Wagner played a big part in helping that defense etch themselves into NFL lore.

With a new coaching staff in Seattle, the 11-year pro is headed into free agency with questions surrounding his future. A reunion in Washington with the architect of that fabled defense makes sense.

Wagner showed he is still capable of playing at a high level after receiving a Pro Bowl invitation while also earning second-team All Pro honors. While his projected contract numbers vary, PFF predicts Wagner to command a one-year, $4 million contract.

Setting the edge

With Washington employing two highly talented defensive tackles in Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, Quinn will have to adjust to the talent in the room as this pair will undoubtedly be one of the best interior line duos he has ever coached. This is where Cowboys edge rusher and free-agent-to-be Dorance Armstrong comes into play.

Although he often mixes it up, Quinn has historically stuck to a cover 3 look. With four defenders splitting the second level and three defensive backs left to defend the third, harassing a quarterback before he has time to take advantage of a thin back end is imperative. After playing under Quinn for the past three seasons, the case for a reunion in Washington is strong.

Armstrong recorded 16 sacks for Dallas the last two seasons which were by far the best of his young career. At just 26, he figures to be entering his prime. With so much money already invested into the defensive line, signing cost-effective players would be prudent. Edge players can command big-money so the projections that have Armstrong commanding a deal in the neighborhood of $8 million per season feel like a bargain.

Hybrid safety

Safety Jayron Kearse only played 580 defensive snaps in his first four years in Minnesota. His 503 plays in his lone season in Detroit proved he could carry a larger workload. Kearse erupted under Quinn the past three seasons as he never played under 800 snaps on defense including a career-high 1,012 plays in 2021.

His role calling the Dallas defense prompted the team to hand him a contract extension two seasons ago which is now set to expire at the start of the new league year. With free agency looming, having such a cerebral player helping to implement what Quinn wants to accomplish feels like an obvious connection that can be mutually beneficial.

Washington has to make a decision on impending free agent safety Kamren Curl yet the option to bring him back will have little to do with Kearse. The 30-year-old Kearse is projected to land a modest deal somewhere in the neighborhood of $3-$4 million per season and would serve as a mentor on defense.

A Reunion With A Former Third Overall Pick

Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler is another familiar name that could follow Quinn to D.C. The former third overall pick from the 2015 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars signed a significant contract on the open market with the Atlanta Falcons back in 2020.

One of the reasons Fowler signed in Atlanta was to play for Quinn who successfully recruited him to the University of Florida when Quinn was the defensive coordinator in Gainesville. The reunion was short lived as Quinn was fired five games into that season.

After two underwhelming seasons in Atlanta, Fowler followed him to Dallas where they would be reunited for a third time and found a home as a regular player in a deep rotation. The 30-year-old Fowler once again has a chance to follow Quinn in hopes of revitalizing a defense that ranked dead last in total defense this past season.

Washington can start changing the culture that often drowned out any on-field success in the past. This new era of Commanders football can spark change in how free agents view the franchise. That entire process starts with wanting to play for Dan Quinn.