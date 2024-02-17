Proposed Commanders Trade Lands Chiefs All-Pro Chris Jones Replacement

Despite winning the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs have a massive decision to make with Chris Jones. Jones made it clear last offseason that he wanted a new contract and while that resulted in a short-term fix, the Chiefs will likely have to make a decision this offseason on his future. The possible replacements include Jonathan Allen of the Washington Commanders as he’s under contract for 2024 and 2025.

While their defense, which gave up over 30 points per game, could use improvements, there are cheaper options for the Commanders to pursue. The Chiefs are in a win-now situation and could be intrigued by moving picks for Allen. The proposed trade from Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine sends the Commanders a 2024 second and third-round pick. The Chiefs would land Allen in this deal.

“The Chiefs are facing a Chris Jones conundrum this offseason. After negotiating with their star defensive tackle this fall and only coming up with a short-term fix to end his holdout, they might have to get creative this spring.

“Letting Jones walk and trading for a player they won’t have to negotiate with would certainly qualify.”

The Latest on Chris Jones

With Jones not anywhere near an extension, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, looking around for possible replacements could be in the Kansas City Chiefs’ best interest.

Jones isn’t exactly replaceable, playing a massive part in the Chiefs’ three Super Bowls. Outside of what he brings from that perspective, he had 10.5 sacks in 2023 and 15.5 in 2022. Jones was named an All-Pro for the fourth straight season this year. The former Washington Commanders first-round pick posted 5.5 sacks in 2023 and 7.5 in 2022.

Florio explained the situation further.

“Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones applied maximum leverage early in the 2023 season, skipping all of training camp and the preseason and eventually missing the regular-season opener. On Wednesday, he took a different approach, announcing publicly that he’ll be back with the Chiefs in 2024, despite an expired contract.

“Adding to the perception that a decision has been made was Jones’s specific claim that he’ll be back this year, next year, and the year after that. It suggests that a three-year deal is being negotiated, and that it’s possibly close to being done.”

However, Florio says that an agreement is expected “no time soon.”

Jones would take a massive pay cut to stay with the Chiefs, which isn’t out of the question. The appeal to win a third straight Super Bowl is warranted, but the soon-to-be 30-year-old has his best opportunity now to get paid.

The Chiefs picked up the option on his contract, retaining the right to franchise tag him. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com says it was more timing than anything as he was due the money.

Sources: The #Chiefs have picked up the option on All-Pro DT Chris Jones’ contract, retaining the right to franchise tag him and paying him $4.25M he earned in incentives. It was more timing than anything, as Jones was due the money, regardless. If not tagged, he’ll be free. pic.twitter.com/PjQuKNVrto — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2024

Jonathan Allen Has Shown His Frustration With the Commanders

With some of the comments that Allen has made in the past, it’s unsurprising to see him in proposed trades this offseason.

Allen had the following to say after the Washington Commanders’ loss on October 22, 2023, to the New York Giants, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

“(Expletive), yes it does,” Allen said. “I’m (expletive) tired of this (expletive). (Expletive) tired of this (expletive). It’s been seven (expletive) years of the same (expletive). Tired of this (expletive).”

Allen is set to make $14 million in 2024 and $15.5 million in 2025 for the Commanders, according to Spotrac.

Jones is projected to sign a three-year, $85.4 million contract, according to Spotrac’s market value tool.

A potential Chiefs and Commanders trade could benefit both sides as Allen is cheaper and the Commanders would land more draft capital to build in this year’s draft.