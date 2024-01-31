Proposed Deal Lands Commanders 2 Picks from Jaguars and Saves $9.4 Million

The rumors and proposed deals surrounding Washington Commanders‘ defensive tackle Jonathan Allen don’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. Allen has trade value and due to the Commanders bringing in a new coach and looking to draft a franchise quarterback, they should trade key defensive players to help guide their rebuild with draft picks in return.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department put together a trade package for Allen that would send him to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2024 second-pick and 2024 fourth-round pick.

“This is a deal that is about two teams at different stages. The Jaguars are closing out their era with Trevor Lawrence on a cheap rookie contract. Assuming they pick up his fifth-year option for 2025, his price tag is about to go way up. That gives the Jaguars two seasons to try and make a run while he’s still cost-controlled.” As Bleacher Report writes, the move for the Jaguars is a wise one. With Trevor Lawrence still on a cheaper deal than what he’s ever going to be on after his fifth-year option, this gives them the flexibility to try to put a team around him. Adding one of the top defensive players in football could be a wise decision after a dissipating season to Jacksonville’s season.

Jonathan Allen’s Trade Value It’s uncertain what Allen’s value is and that’s the same for any player on the Washington Commanders or any other team. He had a down season for his standard in 2023, finishing with the least amount of sacks since 2020, the fewest amount of tackles since 2018, and missed the Pro Bowl game for the first time in two seasons. A second-round pick is fair value for the production he had last season and with nine picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, adding a few more could be a wise decision. Washington would then have the flexibility to move these picks for future capital or for another player who better fits their needs. Bleacher Report adds that from a financial standpoint, this deal saves the Commanders nearly $10 million. “Parting with two picks to acquire a game-changing interior defensive line would qualify. Allen has two years left on his contract, and the rebuilding Commanders would save $9.4 million while stocking up draft picks.”