Insider Says Commanders Are ‘Likely to Bury Dan Snyder Era’

Despite the Washington Commanders not playing on Sunday, January 28, something positive might’ve happened for the organization. Reports have indicated that Washington wants Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be the team’s next head coach. The Lions were eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers on the 28th of January, meaning Johnson is free to be hired by the Commanders.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported that the belief is that Johnson will be the next head coach of the Commanders.

“The coaching/coaching-agent industry is sold that Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will get the Commanders’ job,” King says. “Along with drafting a quarterback at No. 2 overall (or somewhere if new GM Adam Peters trades out of two), Washington owner Josh Harris seems likely to bury the Dan Snyder Era once and for all.”

Watching the creativity of Johnson’s offense was impressive this season and if you’re a Commanders fan, it’s tough not to get overly excited about the future if he’s the head coach.

Washington Commanders Coaching Search Update

Johnson won’t be the only coach that the Commanders interview. With only two head coach positions open, Washington and the Seattle Seahawks, there are many head coaching candidates to choose from.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Commanders will interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

“Similar to the Seahawks, the Commanders’ search committee has taken its time in a process that figures to ramp up soon. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is set to meet with Washington early this week (flying there Monday and interviewing Tuesday), and he’s considered a strong candidate.

“On Tuesday, the plan is to travel to Detroit to visit for a second time with both Lions coordinators — Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. In addition, Washington is also set to meet with Ravens defensive line coach and associate head coach Anthony Weaver early in the week, as his interviews have been noteworthy.”

Legendary head coach Bill Belichick is also on the market and given his track record as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, he’s another name for the Commanders to think about.

Leaving the Dan Snyder Era Behind

The Dan Snyder era with the Washington Commanders is something that the organization wants to leave behind. As the owner, Snyder finished with a 164-220-2 record and only made the playoffs six times in 24 years, according to Pro Football Reference.

Snyder not only put together teams that couldn’t compete at the highest level but also was involved in multiple scandals.

The ending was ugly in Washington and perfectly described a tough 24 years for the organization and its fan base.

As the new ownership attempts to make things right and get this team back to what it needs to be, a new head coach can solve many of these issues. Ben Johnson is 37 years old, has been in the league since 2012, and runs creative offensive plays.

If Washington’s looking to move on from all of the bad things that they’ve endured, hiring Johnson could be their best step forward.