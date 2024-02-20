Detroit Lions Viewed as Fit for Commanders PFF All-Pro Cornerback

The Washington Commanders‘ defense could take a massive hit this offseason with Kendall Fuller hitting free agency. Fuller was one of the few bright spots to the worst defense in football as the Commanders allowed more than 30 points per game, the most in the NFL. He’s a clear need for Washington but with other teams expected to show interest, there’s a chance he walks in free agency. Of the potential teams, the Detroit Lions are viewed as the best fit for him.

NFL free agency opens on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET. Fuller is ranked as the No. 19 free agent, according to ESPN, indicating that he should have options on where he plays next. Matt Bowen of ESPN listed the Lions as the best fit for him, suggesting Fuller could help fix a defense that allowed the sixth most passing yards per game.

“The Lions allowed 247.4 passing yards per game last season, sixth most in the league. But bringing in a perimeter corner like Fuller could boost the whole profile of the Detroit secondary. With 16 career interceptions (10 in his past four years with Washington) and the savvy technique to play both man and zone, Fuller is a good fit for Aaron Glenn’s system.”

The Commanders allowed the most in the NFL in that category, too, allowing 262.2 passing yards per game.

Lions Offseason Needs

The Detroit Lions’ offseason needs are on the defensive side of the football. On the verge of making the Super Bowl, the Lions’ defense collapsed and lost the game.

The former Washington Commanders standout in Fuller could help change that, making one of the top teams in the NFL that much better.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote about the Lions’ needs this offseason, adding that cornerback is a position of need.

“Cornerback is also a position of need, but Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry and Ohio State’s Denzel Burke were the only corners ranked inside the top 32 prospects by the Bleacher Report Scouting Department—and Burke is returning to the Buckeyes for another season. Given their spot in the draft order, the Lions might have to trade up for a prospect like McKinstry—though it would make sense.”

Commanders Need More Talent Defensively

Allowing Fuller to walk in free agency would hurt the Washington Commanders. Fuller was elite for most of the season, allowing just 651 yards with two interceptions on 80 targets. His 2022 season was even more impressive, holding receivers to 590 yards on 74 targets with three interceptions.

Despite having the worst defense in the NFL, Fuller proved he’s a potential Pro Bowl type of player.

Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team recognized him as a player that the Commanders should look to keep around with Dan Quinn taking over.

“The Washington Commanders were a mess on defense last season, but Kendall Fuller was one of the few bright spots.

“With Dan Quinn coming to town, Fuller will be a key player in his defense. Fuller turns 29 in February, but look for Washington to keep him around as they try to rebuild the defense.”

Fuller won the Super Bowl in 2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs and could be intrigued by having another opportunity to do so with a team similar to the Detroit Lions.