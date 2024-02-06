Commanders Floated As Potential Landing Spot for Miami Dolphins All-Pro

Bringing in a defensive-minded head coach was what the Washington Commanders decided to do when they hired Dan Quinn. The Commanders ranked last in points allowed and passing yards allowed last season. It was a dreadful defensive performance and one that must improve if they want to be better in the 2024 season.

Out of the possible names to improve the defense, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox writes that Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard could fit the Commanders. The Dolphins would save $14.5 million if they released him with a post-June 1 designation. Miami is more than $50 million over the cap and will need to figure out what to do with him due to having other players to pay.

“The Commanders, who ranked last in passing yards allowed last season, could also be interested in Howard if he’s available. New head coach Dan Quinn has a defensive background, and he should quickly recognize that Washington doesn’t have the defensive talent to compete in the NFC East.”

In the 13 games he played this season, he allowed 419 yards with one touchdown.

Xavien Howard Does Not Seem Willing to Take a Pay Cut

Howard showed his frustration at the end-of-season interviews with the media. The Dolphins had just lost in disappointing fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs after collapsing and losing the division the week prior to the Buffalo Bills.

If he is to return to Miami, the chances of him returning would drastically improve if he took a pay cut. If he does not, there is a high chance that he will not return to the team next season. When asked about taking the pay cut, Howard made it clear that it was not in his intentions. He had the following to say, according to Safid Deen of USA Today.

“If your boss asked you to take a pay cut, would you?”

It is a fair question from Howard, but one that is often discussed in the NFL. Seeing pay cuts is not uncommon for players on contending teams, which the Dolphins hope to be in 2024.

Despite the comments, he noted that he loved playing in Miami, saying the following, according to Deen.

“My eight years here, I loved it. And whatever happens, I’m with it.”

It certainly sounds like he could be on the way out and that could benefit the Washington Commanders.

Howard Could Bounce Back in the Commanders’ New System

Despite a decent season from Howard, it was not the same as his Pro Bowl seasons. This was the first time in three seasons that he was not named to the Pro Bowl and it is tough to argue against the decision. The 30-year-old simply did not play to the level that many had hoped for and would need to be better for the Commanders

However, that could have been due to injuries he was dealing with. He dealt with a foot injury, groin injury, and hip injury throughout the 2023-24 season. With the hope that he would be healthy for the Washington Commanders, he would make a huge difference for one of the worst defenses in football.

The injuries and recent play are concerning, but if he is released, the Commanders should be all over a player of his caliber.