Hypothetical Trade Would Land Commanders Browns Star RB for Picks

The Washington Commanders enter the 2024-25 season with Brian Robinson Jr. and Chris Rodriguez Jr. as their running backs. Robinson Jr. proved that he can be a serviceable running back in this league, but for the Commanders to reach their full potential, they should look for a No. 1 this offseason. With free agents and potential trade candidates, Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns should be someone they go after.

Chubb could be cut by the Browns to save cap space. He’d carry a salary cap hit of $16 million, but it would cost the Browns just $4 million to cut him, according to Bryan DeArdo of CBS. Given he’s coming off a second knee surgery, his price shouldn’t be too high. For the Commanders, it’s a great buy-low option. A proposed trade could be a 2024 fourth-round draft pick and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick. It’s tough to determine his value given the injuries he’s sustained.

Prior to this injury, Chubb could’ve been moved for more than a fourth and fifth-round pick. However, the two knee injuries are a concern. If the Browns want to keep him, they’d take a huge hit. If they want to trade him, there isn’t a ton of value. Either way, this is a tough decision for the Browns.

Chubb Viewed as Cut Candidate

Chubb is viewed as a player who could be cut this offseason due to his contract. While this could’ve been the case even if he didn’t get injured, the Cleveland Browns likely would’ve reconstructed his contract.

That’s still a possibility, but Matt Okada of NFL.com writes that barring a major restructuring, he expects Chubb to be on a different team.

“Chubb made four straight Pro Bowls before suffering a grisly, season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of this past season. At age 28 and fresh off the second major knee injury of his playing career, the pounding runner carries a $15.825 million cap hit in 2024 (third-highest among RBs). The Browns — who currently project nearly $20 million over the cap — could certainly use the $11.8 million in savings they would gain by cutting Chubb. He should return to play somewhere in 2024, but barring a major contract restructure, I don’t think it will be in Cleveland.”

The Washington Commanders have the necessary cap space to get this type of deal done.

Commanders Offense Needs Changes

The Washington Commanders offense needs changes this offseason. That all starts with who they draft with the No. 2 pick. It’s expected that the Commanders will draft a quarterback with that pick.

If they do, offensive weapons around him are a must. When healthy, Chubb was arguably the best running back in football. He came back from that first knee injury and showed he could still be elite. While coming back from the second one won’t be any easier, it’s a risk the Commanders should be willing to take.

The Athletic’s NFL Staff listed Chubb as a potential cut candidate but indicated that the Cleveland Browns would like to keep him.

“The Browns want to keep Chubb and hope he can be an effective fourth-quarter closer for them in the back half of next season. But Chubb is recovering from two surgeries on his injured knee, and he’s due to carry a salary cap charge of just under $16 million in 2024, the final year of his contract and his age-28 season. ”

If they’re looking to move him, the Commanders could be an interesting landing spot.