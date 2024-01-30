4-Time Pro Bowl OLB Named Washington Commanders Top Trade Target

The Washington Commanders trade Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the deadline during the 2023-24 season. With multiple ways to land a pass-rusher, the Commanders must do just that. Having the No. 2 pick could make Washington strike a deal for veteran players to improve both sides of the football and speed up this rebuild process.

Of the possible names, Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department listed Matthew Judson as their top trade target this offseason. Bleacher Report writes that with Sweat and Young traded, Washington could look to make a move for another veteran pass-rusher.

It’s uncertain what the New England Patriots are looking for in terms of assets for Judon, but given his injury this past season, it shouldn’t cost the Commanders much.

“After trading pass-rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the deadline, Washington may not be interested in dealing for another veteran pass-rusher. However, they might be able to land New England’s Matthew Judon on the cheap, since he’s entering the final year of his deal and missed much of the season with a torn biceps.”

Matthew Judon Had 15.5 Sacks in 2022-23

Despite the injury to Judon, which could be concerning due to being 31 years old, he’s put up impressive seasons in each of the four seasons prior to this injury. In the 2022 season, he finished with an impressive 15.5 sacks, 14 TFL, 28 QB Hits, and was named a Pro-Bowler for the fourth straight season.

He also has familiarity with the area as he played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2016 to 2020. The most attractive part of Judon is his salary. With only $6.5 million due in 2024, according to Spotrac, he becomes an ideal trade candidate. Montez Sweat, who the team traded, is due $20.9 million next season.

The Washington Commanders don’t have to spend much and at the very least, he’s a veteran presence. At his best, Judon can be a real difference-maker for this team.

Jonathan Allen Could Be on the Move

Jonathan Allen, who finished the season with 5.5 sacks, 53 tackles, and 19 QB hits, was arguably the best defensive player on the team in 2023. However, he’s openly expressed his frustration and at times this season, it was obvious he didn’t want to play for the Washington Commanders.

Allen was named to the Pro Bowl in the 2021 and 2022 seasons but missed out on it this year. After the Commanders’ loss to the New York Giants in Week 7, Allen didn’t hold back on his frustration. He had the following to say, according to Bryan Manning of USAToday:

“No, I wouldn’t say so; I think it’s just a lack of focus on our part, a lack of attention to detail, not starting fast, and creating holes that are too big for us to overcome in the second half,” Allen said.

When asked if he was frustrated, Allen told reporters how he truly felt.

“F–k, yes it does,” Allen said. “I’m f—–g tired of this s–t. F—–g tired of this b——t. It’s been seven f—–g years of the same s–t. Tired of this s–t.”

With Allen possibly on the way out, the Commanders’ defense will lose another big piece. This team can be in a better position next year by going out and adding a player of Matthew Judon’s caliber, especially if other players on the defense are going to walk.