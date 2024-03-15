Las Vegas Raiders Have Interest in Trading for Commanders No. 2 Pick

The Washington Commanders hold the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, a pick that could change the future of the franchise. While expected No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams is believed to be a potential generational talent, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels have the talent to be elite NFL quarterbacks. Unless something changes, the Commanders are expected to use that pick for one of those. If they trade it, one team to look out for is the Las Vegas Raiders.

Las Vegas added Christian Wilkins in free agency, a sign to their fan base that they have no interest in not competing. Wilkins was arguably the best available free agent and they locked him up with a $110 million contract. The Raiders also signed Gardner Minshew, but he said no promises were made to be the starter when he signed, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated recently reported that the Raiders have talked about moving up into the top three, making the Commanders’ pick a possibility.

“John, yes, the Las Vegas Raiders have had exploratory talks on moving up into the top three.

“Will they do it? I don’t think the first three picks will wind up being traded, and, after you get past that, it depends on the team’s evaluation of McCarthy (and maybe a couple others). And from there, it depends on whether it gets to the point where the former Michigan QB won’t make it to No. 13 (which is certainly possible). We’ve still got a long way to go.”

Breer writes that he doesn’t believe the Commanders will trade the pick, but that can always change leading up to the draft.

Why the Commanders Shouldn’t Trade the Pick

A haul full of draft picks can always be exciting. While there’s never a guarantee that any rookie quarterback will end up being a star, it’s something the Washington Commanders have to take a risk on.

After they decided to trade Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks on March 14, it all but confirmed their intentions to draft a quarterback. Unless they plan on starting Marcus Mariota, who they signed in free agency this offseason, a new quarterback will be coming to Washington.

The reason they need to make this pick is simple. After years of disappointment, there’s been one constant, which is the inability to have a legitimate starting NFL quarterback. Those aren’t the easiest to find, but as seen from many of the past Super Bowl champions, teams who win it all typically have an above-average to elite starting quarterback.

Washington has a chance to find that.

Even if Maye or Daniels doesn’t pan out, the risk is well worth taking. The Commanders desperately need a franchise quarterback and there’s a very good possibility they find one in this draft.

Commanders Have Had Trade Inquiries for No. 2 Pick

As every team would do with a top-three pick, the Washington Commanders have received trade inquiries from teams interested in trading up, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Fowler, however, reports that he’d be surprised if the Commanders actually move the pick.

“Washington has received trade inquiries from teams on the No. 2 pick. While they might not be hard, actionable offers, the interest in moving up is there. Among teams that could be on the QB radar are the Giants (No. 6), Falcons (No. 8), Vikings (No. 11) and Raiders (No. 13). That said, I would be surprised if Washington moved off the pick.”