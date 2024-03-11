Report: Washington in Agreement With Cowboys Defensive End

Armed with over $90 million in cap space, the Commanders wasted no time by agreeing to terms with Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong. Sources tell Bleacher Report that the free-agent defensive end will continue the mass exodus in Dallas and follow head coach Dan Quinn to Washington.

Armstrong and the Commanders have a tentative agreement in place on a three-year, $45 million deal. While terms of their agreement have not yet been disclosed, the $15 million average annual salary currently ranks him as the 12th highest-paid defensive end.

As a reminder, free agents cannot officially sign their new contracts until the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 pm EST. Players can change their minds and may entertain other offers.

The NFL permits teams and agents to negotiate during the legal tampering window which began today, March 11 at noon EST.

If the agreement holds up, Armstrong becomes the first move in what will undoubtedly be a remake of the pass rush group in D.C. Rumors had swirled that Armstrong was a potential target for the Commanders and a reunion in Washington made sense for both parties.

Washington traded defensive ends and former first-round picks Chase Young (49ers) and Montez Sweat (Chicago) before last year’s trade deadline. Coach Quinn now has the task of transforming a defense that ranked 26th in the league generating 39 sacks in 2023.

Who is Dorance Armstrong?

Dorance Armstrong Jr. was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He only recorded 2.5 sacks in his first three seasons in Dallas. That changed once the Cowboys hired Dan Quinn to be their coordinator after the 2020 season.

Armstrong amassed 16 sacks in his final two seasons in Dallas. He has 23.5 sacks in six seasons and is still just 26 years old.

While the Cowboys are trying to maneuver moves with very little cap space, Washington capitalizes by weakening a division foe while also filling a big need on defense.