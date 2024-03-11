Commanders Named Top Landing Spot for 2-Time 1,000-Yard Receiver

With over $90 million in cap space, the Washington Commanders have multiple ways they can attack the offseason. The expectation is for them to draft a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, putting a rookie in control of an offense that has talent, but could improve. Factor in a new head coach in Dan Quinn and signing high-level free agents becomes a priority for the Commanders this offseason. Of the potential targets, there might not be any better than Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals.

On March 11, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Higgins had requested a trade. He wanted to stay with the Bengals, but Higgins was disappointed that they didn’t have any talks about a long-term extension. That led Jason Katz of Pro Football Network to name landing spots for the star receiver, linking the Commanders.

“Heading into free agency, the Washington Commanders have, by far, the most cap space available. If any team can afford to give Higgins his mega-extension, it’s them.

“Additionally, the Commanders actually need a wide receiver. They’ve been searching for that second guy alongside Terry McLaurin for three years. Dyami Brown was a complete bust, and Jahan Dotson appears to be headed down the same path. Curtis Samuel was a nice piece, but he’s not the true complement the team has been after.”

Commanders Would Have a Lethal 1-2 Core

Terry McLaurin has played well for the Washington Commanders and adding a true No. 1 option next to him could make him even better. With less attention on McLaurin, Higgins would add more value than just a 1,000-plus-yard receiver.

In his young career, McLaurin has posted over 1,000 yards in every season besides his rookie year, when he finished 919 yards and 7 touchdowns. Higgins has posted 1,000-plus-yard seasons in two of his four seasons, including a 908-yard rookie season.

He played in just 12 games during the 2023 season, finishing with 656 yards. However, he would’ve likely finished with another 1,000-yard-plus season.

The two would form a lethal combination and give their new quarterback two legitimate options to throw the ball to.

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports also views the Commanders as a real landing spot for him.

“No team has more cap space than the Commanders, who begin the Dan Quinn era with $91.5 million to spend. They are considered highly likely to draft a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick, and giving that player Higgins and Terry McLaurin as his top two wideouts would go a long way toward ensuring that he has the infrastructure necessary to find early success. ”

What Tee Higgins Would Bring the Commanders

Higgins would bring the Washington Commanders the best receiver they’ve had in quite some time.

Outside of what he can do statistically, landing Higgins is important for the future of the team. It’s tough to ask a rookie quarterback and new head coach to come in and succeed right away, especially without options that are good enough to win now.

Higgins would make many jobs easier, something the Commanders have needed to do throughout the past few seasons. As seen by Bryce Young in 2023, young quarterbacks will struggle without weapons.

On the other side of that was CJ Stroud, who impressed in large part because of the players around him.

The Commanders can’t make a mistake and need to do what’s needed to have their new quarterback succeed.