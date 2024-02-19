Vikings Urged to Let Former Washington Commanders Star Walk in FA

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Kirk Cousins found success with the Minnesota Vikings, proving that he belongs and is one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. According to PFF, the pending free agent is predicted to get $70 million for two years. Cousins, fresh off an Achilles tear, is one the top names on the market during an offseason with many franchises searching for quarterbacks.

However, according to Alex Kay of Bleacher Report, he believes the Vikings should let the former Commanders QB walk in free agency.

“Kirk Cousins may be one of the better NFL quarterbacks out there, but his time with the Minnesota Vikings hasn’t resulted in much postseason success. During Cousins’ six seasons in the Twin Cities, Minnesota has only reached the playoffs twice and won just a single game during those appearances.

“As great as Cousins has been during the regular season—he’d made Pro Bowl appearances in three of his last four healthy seasons and was trending toward another nod before an Achilles tear cut his 2023 campaign short after eight games—the lack of meaningful victories is quite telling.”

While allowing Cousins to walk is fair given the injury and a potential 70-plus million contract, the Vikings would need to pivot and find another quarterback. Justin Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in football and has found plenty of success with Cousins.

Unless they decide to trade Jefferson and other veterans, Cousins will likely be their best option. He’s thrown for over 4,000 yards in each of his last three full seasons. Cousins also played well before his Achilles injury, throwing for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.

Should the Commanders Bring Cousins Back?

If the Minnesota Vikings do let Cousins walk, many teams around the league will show interest in landing him.

The Washington Commanders, if they wanted to, could be in the mix. They have over $70 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap, the most in football. The Commanders, however, would be better suited looking for players who can help new head coach Dan Quinn and their presumed rookie quarterback.

He’s certainly a high-level quarterback, and there’s a scenario where it makes sense, but at 35 and holding the No. 2 pick, the Commanders should look to find their franchise quarterback.

Vikings Could Make the Same Mistake That Commanders Did

The Washington Commanders drafted Cousins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He didn’t get the starting job until 2015 and flourished in his role, throwing for over 4,000 yards in the three full seasons he started. Cousins threw for at least 25 touchdowns in each season.

If they could make this decision again, keeping Cousins would’ve been the logical thing to do. Alex Smith, Case Keenum, and Taylor Heinicke haven’t been the answer.

That’s what the Minnesota Vikings must keep in mind. Unless they’re willing to head into a rebuild or have a deal that lands them a quarterback, moving Cousins doesn’t necessarily make them better as currently constructed.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said that he intends to have Cousins back next season, according to Nick Shook of NFL.com.

“Now ultimately it always comes down to can you find an agreement that works for both sides and all those things, but as a player it’s certainly my intention to have him back here.”

If the Vikings don’t come to an agreement with Cousins, expect him to land on a contending team.