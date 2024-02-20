Hypothetical Trade Nets Commanders First Overall Pick

The cast of NFL Networks Good Morning Football debated hypothetical trade scenarios in which the Chicago Bears would move the first overall selection while keeping incumbent quarterback Justin Fields. That topic comes on the heels of a report from Albert Breer of SI.com, hinting that the Bears will have a plan in place at quarterback when they arrive in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine in late February.

That could suggest that Chicago is still undecided about what to do with the top pick. There could also be an element of gamesmanship involved with an attempt to drive up the price no matter which direction they choose to go.

Those proposals may be music to Commander fans everywhere as it has been rumored the top brass in Washington prefers USC quarterback Caleb Williams over the other QB prospects.

Landing Williams would give Washington the kind of star power the franchise has lacked in quite some time. It would also reunite new Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury with his latest college protege.

What would it cost to move up one spot?

That is the question surrounding D.C. as Williams is being touted as one of the greatest quarterback prospects to ever come out for the draft. The term generational has also been tossed out when speaking of his potential. So, what would it cost? Ali Bhanpuri of NFL.com suggested a compensation package that could be mutually beneficial.

Commanders Receive:

2024 First Overall Selection (3000 Points)

Chicago Receives:

2024 1st Round Pick, 2nd Overall (2,600 Points)

2024 2nd Round Pick, 36th Overall (540 points)

2024 2nd Round Pick, 50th Overall (500 points)

2024 3rd Round Pick, Compensatory Pick

Bhanpuri is using a form of the often used but slightly different trade chart that monetizes the draft selection with a correlating point system. In most cases, compensation in any trade proposal involving just draft picks comes down to equal value. Matching points can differ depending on the system used.

In this case, Washington is paying about a 25% increase in value due to the buzz Williams has created. So why would Chicago move on?

The Bears would still be in a prime position to draft a signal caller while Washington wouldn’t have to worry about any future capital past this season to acquire Williams. Chicago could opt to trade the second overall pick inflating the return on investment from moving off the top spot while Washington gets their man.

Would Washington Trade That Many Assets?

The price to move up is steep for someone yet to take a single snap in the NFL. No matter the chatter, Washington is still expected to explore a trade regardless of the price tag.

In this hypothetical scenario, the Commanders would have Williams but wouldn’t pick until the second half of day two. Washington would still have two, third-round picks as well as four selections on day three allowing the team to draft prospects that can help contribute in the future.

The team would miss out on more than a few top prospects in what is shaping out to be one of the deeper drafts in recent memory. A new Washington front office regime is aiming for a brand new quarterback to go along with their new coaching staff. A clean slate to rid themselves of a bad stench takes time but there is no question these Commanders are a different franchise. The question remains, is Caleb Williams worth the capital required to get him to Washington?