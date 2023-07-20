Warriors Urged to Pursue Veteran Forward With ‘Absurd Bounce’

Training camp is still a ways out for the Golden State Warriors but the team has already made its big roster moves for the summer. Draymond Green‘s contract was extended, Jordan Poole was swapped out for Chris Paul and Dario Saric and Cory Joseph were added for veteran bench support.

Even so, the Dubs could still fill a spot or two on the back end of the roster as new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. endeavors to get the team back into the title picture. Due to the club’s wild luxury tax situation, though, he’s essentially limited to adding from the pool of players who are willing to take vet minimum deals.

No matter says Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, who just put out a list of three free-agent ballers who could be “steals” for the Warriors were they able to sign one of them.

The headliner was outgoing Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr., who Buckley believes has “physical gifts that few players in Golden State can match.”

B/R: Derrick Jones Jr Could Be Two-Way Weapon for the Warriors

Play

Given the advancing age of the Warriors’ roster, few would hail the team as possessing top-tier athleticism outside of its under-seasoned youth contingent. Jones would do wonders to bolster that particular shortfall. And, unlike Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody last season, head coach Steve Kerr would likely have no qualms about giving him minutes.

Wrote Buckley:

If the Warriors want to up their explosiveness, they should give Derrick Jones Jr. a long look. The 26-year-old has absurd bounce, even by NBA standards. While his tools are arguably more attractive than his on-court talents, he is a tireless and versatile defender. He could also find his calling as a finisher in this offense.

The defensive aspect is a big one for Jones, who boasts a seven-foot wingspan and would be able to chew up minutes at the 3, 4 or 5 for Kerr. He was a godsend for the Bulls on that side of the court in 2022-23.

Over Jones’ 893 minutes of action last season, Chicago’s defense allowed just 106.0 points per 100 possessions. That mark tied big man Andre Drummond for the team lead among rotation regulars and was also tied for the ninth-best mark in the NBA (minimum 30 games played/10-plus minutes per contest).

Additionally, opposing players’ field-goal percentages plummeted by 5.9 percentage points overall and 9.5 points from three-point range compared to their norms on shot attempts where Jones was the closest defender.

Steph Curry Wants Klay Thompson to Be His Caddie

Warriors cornerstone Stephen Curry took his winning ways to the links recently, besting the field at the 2023 American Century Championship at Tahoe South over the weekend. He did so in dramatic fashion, too, sinking an eagle shot on the final hole to steal the title from tennis star Mardy Fish.

In the wake of his big win, Curry was asked which of his teammates he would like to caddy for him if he could have one of them out there next time.

Unsurprisingly, he went with his fellow Splash Bro, Klay Thompson.

“Well, me and Klay, we were in ‘The Match’ together. I feel like I would actually let him caddie, because we’d have good commentary back and forth,” Curry told ESPN’s Malika Andrews on Monday’s episode of NBA Today. “We would have to work a little bit better on our chemistry on the course to try and win another match, but yeah.

“I like Klay as a caddie. He’d keep me entertained the entire round, for sure.”