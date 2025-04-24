What Bengals Fans Need To Know Before The Draft

If there’s ever been a time to start your day with a movie, it might be Thursday.

Draft Day staring Kevin Costner, may have its flaws, but the movie captures the excitement of NFL hopefuls, the pressure within a team’s war room, and the drama of getting deals done during one of the biggest events on the league calendar.

Time to soak it all in because it’s officially Draft Day.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the No. 17 overall pick and director of player personnel Duke Tobin said this week the franchise is “wide open in the first round”.

Boosting the defense with that first round pick has been a near consensus among draft analysts during the offseason, especially after a 2024 campaign when the Bengals allowed 25.5 points per game.

“There are a lot of good players at a lot of different positions, and that’s something we’re working through with our coaching staff and our scouting staff,” Tobin said during his pre-draft press conference. “A lot of guys are worthy of the pick, and we’ll see what’s there for us when we go.”

Cincinnati’s team needs heading into the draft include edge rusher, linebacker, safety, corner back, and offensive line. Another potential move the Bengals could make involves the future of the 2024 NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson. The All-Pro is still under contract through the 2025 season but did get permission from the team to seek a trade. Ahead of Thursday night’s first round, Hendrickson was listed as a potential trade piece for the Bengals to leverage additional draft picks. The final Bengals Media Mock Draft was released Thursday morning. Senior writer for Bengals.com Geoff Hobson selected edge rusher James Pearce Jr. of Tennessee. Get More with Draft IQ Whether it’s first round trades, following a team’s big board, or tracking position needs, the NFL launched its Draft IQ webpage ahead of Thursday’s first round. Bengals fans can read recent mock drafts, learn front office tendencies, and use NextGen Stats to analyze every pick. As the draft rolls on, you’ll also be able to track the Bengals’ updated big board which will follow projected picks in future rounds. The webpage also tracks the probabilities of which position the Bengals, and other teams, will take with their first selection. So, if you want to feel like Kevin Costner in Draft Day, be sure to check that out. Draft Xs And Os

Round 1 of the NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday and you watch it unfold on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. The draft will also be broadcasted on SiriusXM, ESPN Radio, and WestwoodOne Sports.

On Friday, picks will be made in the second and third rounds. That coverage will begin at 7 p.m.

Then on Saturday, coverage begins at noon as rounds four through seven play out.

Cincinnati will make a selection in each of the first six rounds baring any mid-draft trades.

If you’re looking to pass the time before the Tennessee Titans are officially put on the clock, the Bengals posted a ‘Draft Throwback Video’ which captures the moment when the team drafted Ja’Marr Chase in 2021.

After months of build-up and anticipation, the next chapter in Cincinnati Bengals history begins Thursday night.

Let’s see if the franchise has any ‘Draft Day’ magic up its sleeve.