Where Cardinals’ Jordan Walker Stands in Latest NL All-Star Ballot

The St. Louis Cardinals are having a surprisingly good season after making several trades in the offseason. They were supposed to be rebuilding in 2026 rather than contending.

The All-Star Game is coming up soon. That will take place on July 14 in Philadelphia. Fans have been voting for the last month, and the Cardinals will have at least one All-Star this summer. Jordan Walker has put together a fantastic season to date and is receiving a lot of attention.

The latest standings for All-Star votes were revealed on Monday, and Walker is among the top players receiving the most votes.

“Jordan Walker is about 5400 votes ahead of James Wood for the sixth and final spot among NL OF to advance to the second round of All-Star voting,” Cardinals insider Jeff Jones posted on X.

Jordan Walker Among Top All-Star Vote Getters

Walker is having his best season thus far. The 24-year-old outfielder is hitting .294/.348/.554 with 18 home runs, 56 RBI, 10 stolen bases, a 3.3 WAR and a .902 OPS. He had struggled in 2024 and 2025, and it appeared that his runway was close to ending.

However, Walker has turned things around in 2026 and is certainly deserving of being on the ballot and receiving this attention. Sadly, for Cardinals fans, he is the only one anywhere close to getting a starting role, and he is having to compete just to land the final outfield spot.

His numbers are certainly impressive, and they deserve the attention they are getting, but he is still locked in a dead heat with a lot of other players, so it might be hard for him to land a starting spot despite the numbers he has posted.

Either way, he has become an All-Star caliber player and has helped bring winning baseball back to St. Louis after three straight years of missing the playoffs. The Cardinals certainly would not be where they are without his impressive start to the season.

Walker was expected to be a superstar when he first reached the major leagues, and he had a very respectable 2023 season. It took a little while for him to become the player the Cardinals expected him to be, but now is his time to shine, and he is making the most of every opportunity he has been given this season.

It will certainly be interesting to see if he can have a surge in the votes and potentially take one of the starting spots for the National League.

Other Cardinals on the Ballot

Also on the ballot are Alec Burleson, JJ Wetherholt, Ivan Herrera and Masyn Winn.

Unfortunately for Cardinals fans, those players don’t appear to be getting a lot of attention. While Winn isn’t having his best offensive season, Burleson, Wetherholt and Herrera have all put up good numbers and are deserving of a chance to be on the roster.

They just aren’t getting enough attention. Fans will certainly hope that the other players on the ballot receive a surge in votes and can find their way onto the roster by next month.