Who Could Barcelona Face in the Champions League?

Barcelona will learn who they will face in the group stages of the 2020-21 Champions League on Thursday when the draw is made in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Catalan giants will be in Pot 2 for the draw as La Liga rivals Real Madrid and Sevilla are both in Pot 1. Los Blancos make the top pot because they won La Liga, while Sevilla join them after winning the 2019-20 Europa League.

Barcelona can’t face either team in the group stages, because clubs from the same leagues are kept apart, but they can draw one of the other six sides in Pot 1.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE POT 1

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Juventus (Italy)

Liverpool (England)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Porto (Portugal)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Sevilla (Spain)

Zenit St Petersburg (Russia)

Barcelona could therefore find themselves in the same group as holders Bayern Munich who won 8-2 when the teams met in the quarter-finals in August. Ronald Koeman’s side could also face Premier League champions Liverpool who knocked them out in dramatic style in 2018-19.

The Catalan giants are in Pot 2 along with Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, and Ajax and can’t be drawn in the same group as any of those teams.

Who Else Could Barcelona Face?

Pots 3 and 4 are yet to be confirmed with qualifiers taking place this week ahead of the draw on Thursday. Here’s a look at how the draw is shaping up before the final round of fixtures.

Pot 3 or 4: RB Leipzig, Inter Milan, Lazio, Atalanta, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Club Brugge, Borussia Mönchengladbach, İstanbul Başakşehi, Rennes.

A further six teams can also still qualify for the group stages via the play-offs. Fixtures will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s draw which takes place at 17:00 CET/11:00 ET.

Champions League 2020-21 Schedule

The disruption to last season’s Champions League, due to Covid-19, means the 2020-21 campaign is set for a busy schedule. The group stages start on 20-21 October and are due to finish by 8-9 December 2020.

The Round of 16 will then take place in February and March 2021, followed by the quarter-finals in April.

The semi-finals are set for the 27-28 April and the 4-5 May, while the final is scheduled for 29 May 2021 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

