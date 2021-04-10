Will Zalatoris’ Girlfriend: Who Is the Golfer Dating?

Will Zalatoris is taking the golf world by storm and his girlfriend has been by his side as he moves up the PGA Tour ranks. According to Golf Monthly, Zalatoris is dating Caitlyn Sellers, but the couple has tried to maintain a low profile as his golf career has taken off.

Zalatoris gives fans a glimpse into their relationship by occasionally posting photos on Instagram. The golfer indicated the two went to Wake Forest together posting a photo from a Demon Deacons football game.

“I swear the only thing we didn’t do in 48 hours is get our picture taken by Dean Shore,” Zalatoris said in an October 2019 Instagram post. “Besides that we ate, drank, and hiked four years of college in two days.”

Sellers Earned Degrees From Wake Forest & Texas

Sellers earned a Master’s degree in marketing from the University of Texas in 2019. According to Sellers’ Linkedin profile, she earned a degree in psychology at Wake Forest in 2018 while also being involved in Kappa Delta. As Zalatoris continues to compete in major tournaments, Sellers is a marketing analyst in Dallas, Texas. Zalatoris took to Instagram to congratulate his girlfriend for earning her second degree.

“Now I can say between the two of us we have two degrees,” Zalatoris noted in May 2019. “Promise I’ll be the one to get the third🥴. Way to go on getting your Masters from UT today. So proud of you. I know how hard you’ve worked. Love you, way to go!!!”

Zalatoris Wrote His Caddie a Check for Winning the 2020 TPC Colorado Championship Before the Final 2 Rounds

Zalatoris does not lack confidence which is evidenced by his amazing run during his first Masters appearance. Prior to the final two rounds of the 2020 TPC Championship, Zalatoris wrote his caddie Ryan Goble a check for his winning share of the tournament with plenty of golf remaining as Yahoo Sports’ Brentley Romine detailed.

“That explains why Zalatoris, so confident after taking a lead into a final round for the second time in a month, wrote his caddie, Ryan, a check for his share of the winner’s payout before teeing off Saturday,” Romine explained.

Zalatoris Calls Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo a ‘Big Brother’

Rising golf star Will Zalatoris and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo form unlikely friendshipThe duo would have likely been paired up in the Korn Ferry Tour's inaugural Veritex Bank Championship in Arlington, which was canceled due to coronavirus 2020-04-18T23:35:03Z

After the second round at Augusta, Zalatoris credited former NFL quarterback Tony Romo with helping him maintain confidence despite droughts on the golf course. The two have bonded over their shared love of golf, and Zalatoris calls Romo a “big brother.”

“We had a couple tournaments and then COVID hit,” Zalatoris said in his Masters press conference. “So, I had four months, fortunately, I was able to still play, we couldn’t practice, but just carry my bag and go play. Go play against guys day in and day out. Tony Romo is a great friend, and he’s been a great sounding board. He’s basically been a big brother to me. I think that four months was really the biggest turning point where I was playing some exceptional golf at home, and I knew that when I was going to come out, I was fresh. That’s where when I came out firing, I was in the final group I think three out of the next four tournaments, and I ended up winning one of them. I think that was kind of the second turning point if you will, where things really kicked into gear.”