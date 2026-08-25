3 Landing Spots for DeWanna Bonner After Mercury Release

The Phoenix Mercury did the right thing with their six-time All-Star forward, DeWanna Bonner, as both sides mutually agreed to part ways.

For the Mercury, general manager Nick U’Ren wanted to give Bonner a chance to play for a WNBA title with another team in what could be her final season in the league.

This is Bonner’s 17th season in the WNBA, having played for the Mercury, Connecticut Sun, and Indiana Fever. She has also won two league titles with the Mercury, was a first-team All-WNBA selection in 2015, and was Rookie of the Year in 2009.

What’s Next for DeWanna Bonner After Phoenix Mercury Release?

Bonner is still playing at a high level, as she has been one of the bright spots for the Mercury this season. In 37 games, she has averaged 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

With the opportunity to play for another team to help them win a WNBA title, Bonner still has the tools to help a team. She would play more of a sixth-woman role, something she has done well in her career. Bonner is a three-time Sixth Woman of the Year winner from 2009 through 2011.

Any WNBA team that needs a pure paint presence and can go up for rebounds would want her. There might be three ideal fits for Bonner entering the final stretch of games in 2026.

Which Three Teams Make Sense for DeWanna Bonner?

The Atlanta Dream must be at the top of the list. Bonner was originally interested in signing with them last season before deciding to return to Phoenix after her release from the Fever.

Atlanta has a strong core led by Angel Reese, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Jordin Canada. While Naz Hillmon has been one of the main starting forwards for the Dream, Bonner might actually make sense to start in her place and give Atlanta another solid post presence.

Another option for Bonner is the Dallas Wings. Jessica Shepard has been a triple-double machine, but the Wings could use some more post help.

Adding Bonner might be a good thing for a team that is fifth in the WNBA in rebounding. The Wings got the guard play with Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale, but Bonner’s presence could propel them from an eighth seed in the playoffs to a title contender.

The last team to consider is the New York Liberty. While Satou Sabally is still expected to return at some point this season, her injury history makes it a bit nerve-wracking to trust her at the moment.

Bonner would add stability to the frontcourt of New York and help the Liberty fill a need. New York has been trending in the right direction and could use Bonner to help.