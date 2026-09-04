Adam Silver Makes Cathy Engelbert Announcement Before WNBA Season Ends

The WNBA has been in an interesting space during the 2026 season with some uncertainty.

It’s been in the news lately, with questions about the future of WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Reports last month suggested many believed Engelbert was in her final year as commissioner.

While nothing was ever confirmed, WNBA fans now know Engelbert’s fate for the first time. It may not be the news anyone expected.

New Cathy Engelbert Announcement Made By WNBA

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that Engelbert will be retiring from the WNBA after seven years, as first reported by ESPN’s Alexa Philippou. Her term will end at the end of the calendar year.

“Cathy has presided over the WNBA through the most significant period of growth in the league’s 30-year history,” Silver said in a statment. “We are grateful for Cathy’s leadership and unwavering committment to the advancement of women’s basketball.”

Engelbert also released a statement with the news of her retirement.

After more than seven years at the WNBA and more than 40 total years in business, I have made the decision to retire as WNBA Commissioner,” Engelbert said. “In 2019, I had the Privilege of being appointed the league’s first commissioner and to lead a league with enormous potential yet untapped awareness and significant undervaluation. Over the years, it has been amazing to watch WNBA players thrive and lead the massive cultural surge around women’s sports.”

Before Engelbert, the WNBA had only one president who ran the league. She was the first commissioner and held the position for seven years.

Cathy Engelbert to Retire At the End of the 2026 Calendar Year

There are varying views of Engelbert, but she played a big role in the WNBA’s growth. She helped lead expansion across the country, with three more teams being added in the next four years.

Engelbert helped secure the league’s current television deal and expand the number of ways fans can watch. They are currently on Amazon, ESPN, CBS, NBC, and more.

While there has been a lot of drama with the WNBA, Engelbert deserves a ton of credit for what she has done with the league and where it is now. She played a key role in sparking the most important seven years in the WNBA’s history.