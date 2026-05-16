A’ja Wilson Makes WNBA History in Dominant Outing vs. Sun

Since being drafted in 2018, A’ja Wilson has established herself as arguably the top star of her generation. The four-time MVP continued her reign of dominance over the WNBA this week, etching her name in history in the process.

On May 15th, Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces squared off against the Connecticut Sun. They’d go on to secure a 101-94 victory, in large part due to the play of their superstar center. Wilson led the charge in a big way, ending the night with 45 points on stellar 15-for-18 shooting.

With this performance, Wilson became the first player in league history to score 45 or more points on 80% shooting from the field.

Wilson’s strong showing against the Sun is the latest outing in what has been a strong start to the year for the Aces star. Through her first games in 2026, the 29-year-old is averaging 26.3 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 2.8 APG.

A’ja Wilson Cements Herself Among The WNBA’s Greatest Scorers

Averaging over 21 PPG for her career, Wilson has proven to be an all-time talent on the offensive end of the floor. Along with her incredible efficiency, she also landed herself in very exclusive company with her scoring.

Prior to this outing, Wilson was among the nine players to break the 45-point threshold in a WNBA game. However, she now stands alone as the only woman to do it on multiple occasions.

Friday marked Wilson’s highest scoring night in nearly four years. It now sits as the second-highest single-game outing for her career, with the top being when she erupted for 53 points in a matchup against the Atlanta Dream in August of 2022.

As Wilson continues to rack up big scoring totals, she is quickly climbing the all-time list as well. She is in the top 20 with 5,824 career points and is on the verge of passing her head coach, Becky Hammon, for the No. 19 spot.

A’ja Wilson Reflects on Strong Offensive Showing in Aces’ Latest Victory

During her postgame press conference, Wilson reflected on her now-historic performance against the Sun. She was pleased with how she was able to generate a lot of good looks within the flow of the offense, but was most proud of how efficient she shot the ball.

“Finding shots in our system and letting the flow of the game take over,” Wilson told reporters. “That’s big to me. I want to be efficient. It’s beautiful to rack up all these points, but to be efficient, that’s what is key.”

Hammon also had nothing but praise for her star player when she addressed the media following the Aces’ victory.

“She was unbelievable,” Hammon said. “Really happy with the free throws. The 3s, she just continued to sprinkle those in. She got a lot of early touches.”

Fresh off winning her third championship last season, Wilson and the Aces appear to be showing no signs of slowing down. Their victory on Friday moved them to 3-1 on the season, tied for second place in the standings with the New York Liberty.

Vegas will enjoy a quick break before being thrown back into the heat of competition. Wilson will look to follow up this big scoring night on Sunday, as the Aces are slated to face off against the Atlanta Dream in an afternoon matchup.