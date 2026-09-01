Allisha Gray’s New Superpower? Immediately Doing Everything She Says She Can’t Do

Whoever decided that things had to be “spoken into existence” before they were accomplished certainly hasn’t heard the story of Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray.

In what has quietly become one of the WNBA’s most entertaining stories, the four-time All-Star has gone on record on multiple occasions, underestimating herself before — often in the very next game — achieving exactly what she said she couldn’t.

Just prior to 2026’s WNBA season starting in early-May, Gray humbly remarked that she “doesn’t block shots.”

Humorously, the highlight reels thereafter determined that to be untrue, with Gray literally opening Atlanta’s season with a sound defensive rotation and game-winning block over Minnesota Lynx star Olivia Miles. This, of course, goes without mentioning the number of high-effort chasedowns that followed over the next few weeks.

Perhaps, then, there’s just something about the Lynx that sparks a never-before-seen ambition out of her, because déjà vu arrived during another head-to-head against Minnesota on Aug. 30.

By this point, Dream supporters know the quote all too well. To set the backdrop, one week prior, during an Aug. 24 win over the L.A. Sparks, Gray’s teammate Angel Reese broke the WNBA’s single-game rebounding record (26), to which Gray — positive and animated, as she often is — offered this gem of a quote:

“Yo, I was looking at the stat thing and I’m like, ‘Dang, 20 something,’ how many rebounds she had? Like 20, 21, 22, 23 rebounds? I don’t think I ever in my life got more than 10 rebounds. So, that’s just a talent, like, I’m just in awe watching her rebound, like that’s a talent.”

So, surely, one knows exactly what happened next: one week later, in the 89-81 win over Minnesota, Allisha Gray hustled her way into 11 rebounds, her most in a regular-season game in over a year.

The only spoil to this fun development is that Gray has had multiple games beyond the 10-rebound stratosphere; in fact, Aug. 30 marked the 12th different occasion of her decade-long career. But, only those who “aren’t fun at parties,” as they say, are likely to bring it up.

What Could Allisha Gray’s Performance Mean Going Forward?

The greater takeaway is that Allisha Gray’s multifaceted play helped Atlanta secure a signature win against the league’s No. 1 team, a development that could prove key for their confidence with the postseason looming.

After finishing last season at No. 4 on the Most Valuable Player ballots, Gray is positioned for yet another All-WNBA-caliber season in 2026. She currently averages a career-best 19.3 points (on 46.0 percent shooting), and 1.7 “stocks” — steals plus blocks — per game.

Such excellence could have the Dream positioned for homecourt advantage and favorable seeding during their pursuit of the franchise’s first championship run. As it currently stands, the Dream sit at 26-14, prompting a tie for the No. 4 spot. If the season ended today, their opening round opponent would be a quite-familiar foe: the Indiana Fever.

Maybe, just maybe, someone should ask Atlanta’s star to suggest that she “doesn’t win WNBA titles,” just to see if the reverse psychology could go a perfect three-for-three this season.