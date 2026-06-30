Alyssa Thomas Reveals She Received Death Threats After Caitlin Clark Incident

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week after the controversial play between Alyssa Thomas and Caitlin Clark in the Phoenix Mercury’s 111-109 win over the Indiana Fever, the incident is still making headlines.

That’s largely because Thomas finally broke her silence Tuesday afternoon, days after serving a one-game suspension that the league handed down a day after the game.

Thomas Speaks Out

Thomas had strong words during her media availability, calling out the league and commissioner Cathy Engelbert for “remaining silent,” while also revealing she has had her life threatened since the incident.

“Honestly, I didn’t even know I was being suspended until 10 minutes before it was put out on social media,” Thomas said. “We still have yet to hear anything from Cathy [Engelbert]. It’s no surprise. You can see what’s being said on social media, and yeah, it’s unfortunate. As usual, she remains silent when our lives are being threatened.

“It’s not even about the suspension,” she added. “I think there are a lot of other plays you could say the same about. We’re so concerned about safety on the court, but time and time again we’re having people threatening our lives, leaking addresses out there. At some point, the league needs to take a stand. Players are going through this repeatedly, and I’m sick and tired of it.”

She noted that the play toward Clark was “a complete accident.”

Alyssa Thomas says the incident with Caitlin Clark “was a complete accident,” and “now we’re being painted as thugs and there’s death threats out on us.” Also says “as usual, she [Cathy Englbert] remains silent,” and that’s unfortunate when our lives are being threatened.” pic.twitter.com/qBR4Tvi8sw — Nick King (@NickKingSports) June 30, 2026

Cathy Engelbert Releases Statement

Shockingly, just hours after Thomas spoke to the media, the WNBA Commissioner released a statement on behalf of the league.

“The WNBA vehemently condemns any and all forms of hate. The safety and well-being of everyone in our community is always the league’s top priority,” Engelbert wrote. “We are aware of Alyssa Thomas’ comments, and what she and her teammates have experienced is completely unacceptable and not representative of the WNBA community. The league and our security team have been in contact with the Phoenix Mercury organization and remain committed to protecting all players.”

Thomas Set to Return Thursday

Thomas will return to action Thursday night against the Seattle Storm, while Clark’s status with Indiana remains uncertain. She left that same game against the Mercury with a back injury and has since missed the Fever’s game on Saturday, as well as practice earlier this week.