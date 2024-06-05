What Sky’s Angel Reese Told Ref Before Getting Ejected [Watch]

Angel Reese didn’t get to finish playing during the Chicago Sky’s 88-75 loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday, June 4.

With approximately 2:31 seconds left in the game, referee Charles Watson didn’t like what he heard, and threw Reese out.

Reese, who already had 5 personal fouls, received a double technical after appearing to mouth with her back to Watson. Swish Appeal’s Eric Nemchok called it a “SOFT ejection,” and reported that even Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu was surprised by the ref’s decision. “She got two techs just for saying that’s b********?”

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, who was in attendance at the Wintrust Arena, didn’t like what he saw. Ball posted on X, “Ref that threw out @Reese10Angel is weak btw… You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you).”

Sky’s head coach Teresa Weatherspoon was confused by the ejection. “I tried to get an explanation and I did not. I don’t know at this moment what has happened,” Weatherspoon said, per Chicago Tribune’s Julia Poe.

Reese finished against the Liberty with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 1 assist. The Sky fell 3-5 on the season.