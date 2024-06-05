Hi, Subscriber

What Sky’s Angel Reese Told Ref Before Getting Ejected [Watch]

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Angel Reese

Getty Sky's Angel Reese on May 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Angel Reese didn’t get to finish playing during the Chicago Sky’s 88-75 loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday, June 4.

With approximately 2:31 seconds left in the game, referee Charles Watson didn’t like what he heard, and threw Reese out.

Reese, who already had 5 personal fouls, received a double technical after appearing to mouth with her back to Watson. Swish Appeal’s Eric Nemchok called it a “SOFT ejection,” and reported that even Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu was surprised by the ref’s decision. “She got two techs just for saying that’s b********?”

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, who was in attendance at the Wintrust Arena, didn’t like what he saw. Ball posted on X, “Ref that threw out @Reese10Angel is weak btw… You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you).”

Sky’s head coach Teresa Weatherspoon was confused by the ejection. “I tried to get an explanation and I did not. I don’t know at this moment what has happened,” Weatherspoon said, per Chicago Tribune’s Julia Poe.

Reese finished against the Liberty with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 1 assist. The Sky fell 3-5 on the season.

Emily Bicks covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Bills, Seahawks and Chiefs. She's contributed to Heavy since 2019 and has interviewed some of the biggest stars in sports, including Jerry Rice, Shaquille O'Neal and Stefon Diggs. More about Emily Bicks

Read More
,