Angel Reese Has 7-Word Response to Beating Caitlin Clark, Fever

For the first time in three head-to-head matchups, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky emerged victorious over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Her postgame interview matched the intensity of the blockbuster matinee.

“I’m a dog,” Reese said after the 88-87 victory. “You can’t teach that.”

Reese finished with a career-high 25 points to go along with 16 rebounds and an assist in 36 minutes played. She shot 8-for-12 from the field and 9-for-11 from the free throw line.

It’s the best performance of her young career, and her best performance against Clark and the Fever. Chicago overcame an eight-point deficit after three quarters to get the win.

Reese had 10 points and 5 rebounds in the fourth quarter alone. She’s the first rookie since A’ja Wilson (2018) to finish with a 25-point, 15-rebound game. It was that kind of night for one half of the WNBA’s most exciting rivalry.

Clark Goes Quiet in the Fourth Quarter

Clark had a strong performance of her own against the Sky. The reigning first overall pick finished with 17 points, 13 assists, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals. Her 13 assists are a career-high and franchise record for the Fever.

It’s also the first double-double of Clark’s career. And likely not the last.

But as the fourth quarter waned on, Clark was involved less and less. Indiana failed to get the ball to her when it mattered most. She took just three shots in the entire final frame.

Richard Deitsch of The Athletic argues that it was Clark’s decision making, not Fever ineptitude on offense, that led to the game’s outcome. And he doesn’t think that’s a bad thing.

“The Fever lost that game but in the final minute Caitlin Clark made every correct decision you’d want a point guard to make,” Deitsch tweeted on June 23. “It’s coming. The game is starting to slowi[ng] down for her, and it’s great to see.”

Clark’s last shot came at the 2:19 minute mark of the fourth quarter with the score tied. It was a miss, and Indiana made just one more shot down the stretch.

Most fans walk away happy after this one, as it’s the latest indication that the future of the WNBA is in capable hands.

Fans React to Reese’s Career-High Performance

X (formerly known as Twitter) is buzzing following Reese’s career-high performance.

ESPNW called it a “special performance,” and fans showed Reese love in the replies.

PUT SOME RESPECT ON HER NAME🔥 pic.twitter.com/CUBU8jWxw8 — luna (@coatlicue_11) June 23, 2024

Luna wrote, “PUT SOME RESPECT ON HER NAME.”

Prof Shabazz is starting up a Rookie of the Year campaign for Reese.

“Eight straight double doubles. #ROTY,” he tweeted.

AmericaJulius took it a step further, tweeting that Reese is a “FUTURE MVP.”

Chicco Nacion called Reese’s performance on the glass, “relentless.”

Incredible performance from Angel Reese to rally the Sky past the Fever. Just a relentless presence in the paint on both ends https://t.co/dEWYk5CGzy — Chicco Nacion (@chicco_n) June 23, 2024

“Incredible performance from Angel Reese to rally the Sky past the Fever,” he tweeted. “Just a relentless presence in the paint on both ends.”

Aditya Fuldeore called Reese the best basketball player in Chicago.

best basketball player in chicago rn https://t.co/LsmPcIqAe6 — Aditya Fuldeore (@adi_ful) June 23, 2024

He tweeted “best basketball player in chicago rn.”

There’s little else that could be said about Reese’s performance. It’s her ninth-straight double-double and the Sky snap a four-game winning streak for the Fever.

Clark and Reese will face off once more this season on August 30th at Wintrust Arena.