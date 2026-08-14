Dream’s Angel Reese Sets Standard With Another Record Broken

The Atlanta Dream have looked like a different team since trading for Angel Reese in the offseason.

Reese has brought a new dynamic to the Dream that has carried through the 2026 season. That earned her an easy WNBA All-Star selection.

In typical Reese fashion, that showed again on Thursday night after the Dream blew out the Connecticut Sun 104-69. She finished with 8 points, 15 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 steals, and 1 assist, but Reese did more than just that during the game.

Angel Reese Continues to Make History With Atlanta Dream

During the game, the Dream announced that Reese broke a franchise record for rebounds in a single season. She currently has 384 for the year, surpassing Tina Charles’s 374 in 2024.

Reese is currently on pace to have the best season of her three-year WNBA career after just 32 games with the Dream this year. She is averaging 15.6 points, 12 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.7 steals per contest.

This is just another record that Reese has broken over the years. She was also the fastest to ever get 1,000 career rebounds, the fastest to 50 double-doubles, the fastest to consecutive double-doubles, and more.

These performances and records are exactly why the Dream traded for Reese. She has been everything advertised about her after her first two seasons with the Chicago Sky.

Angel Reese is Dominating the Competition in Year 1 With Atlanta Dream

Reese continues to show why she is a top-five player in the WNBA when working in the paint. She aggressively grabs rebounds and makes it tough for other players to score on her.

Her approach on the defensive end of the floor has made the Dream one of the league’s best. Atlanta is ranked fourth in the WNBA in points allowed per game with 85.5.

Another reason that Reese has helped the Dream out so much is that she’s a perfect fit for what they were missing. They have Allisha Gray as the top scorer, Rhyne Howard as their three-point shooter, and Jordin Canada to run the offense. Reese is there to take care of the paint and grab the rebounds while scoring in there.

Sitting at 21-12 on the season, the Dream are right in the thick of the playoff competition for seeding. After winning eight of their last 10 games, Atlanta comes back on Sunday for a showdown against the Indiana Fever.

This game, of course, features a fierce rivalry between Reese and Caitlin Clark that has been building over the years. Reese will play this game with a chip on her shoulder to show the league she should have been drafted over Clark. Watch for Reese to play with a little bit more motivation in that game and chase more records.