Angel Reese Appears in Tears After Former Teammate’s Flagrant Foul Leads to Ejection

Angel Reese was at the center of one of the most emotional moments of the WNBA season during the Atlanta Dream’s Commissioner’s Cup matchup against the Toronto Tempo.

The Dream star appeared visibly emotional after taking a hard foul from former Chicago Sky teammate Isabelle “Izzy” Harrison. Officials reviewed the play and assessed Harrison with a Flagrant 2 foul, resulting in an automatic ejection.

The incident came after tensions had been building between the two players throughout the game.

Angel Reese and Former Teammate Exchange Heated Moments

The sequence unfolded in the third quarter when Dream guard Rhyne Howard delivered a pass to Reese deep in the paint.

As Reese went up for a layup attempt, Harrison made contact from behind, wrapping her arm around Reese and pulling her backward as both players fell to the floor.

Officials immediately stopped play and reviewed the contact before upgrading the foul to a Flagrant 2.

The hard foul followed several tense exchanges earlier in the game.

During the second quarter, Reese was seen swatting the ball from Harrison’s hands after a whistle. Harrison later returned the gesture during another stoppage in play.

Those moments appeared to fuel an increasingly physical matchup between the former teammates.

The Atlanta Dream Forward Delivers Double-Double Despite Emotional Moment

Following the foul, television cameras captured Reese looking emotional as teammates and officials gathered around her.

Video of the sequence quickly spread across social media, with some viewers speculating about what Reese may have said immediately after the play.

Despite the incident, Reese remained focused on helping Atlanta secure the victory.

She finished the game with 15 points and 17 rebounds in 27 minutes. Six of her rebounds came off her own missed shots as she continued to battle inside against Toronto’s frontcourt.

Harrison’s night ended early due to the ejection, but not before she recorded 17 points and three rebounds in 19 minutes.

The veteran forward recently returned to action after recovering from a thumb injury and was making just her second appearance of the season.

Reese and Harrison previously played together on the Chicago Sky during Reese’s rookie campaign in 2024.